Stocks to Watch today: Zomato, KPI Energy, Banks, M&M, Bata, Kansai Nerolac

Stocks to Watch on Thursday, December 28, 2023: After scaling newer heights in trades on Wednesday, benchmark indices seem poised to strike new highs in today’s penultimate trading session for the calendar year 2023, given the upbeat mood in the market.

At 07:30 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted at 21,750, indicating a likely gap-up of 70-odd points on the Nifty 50.





However, the monthly derivatives expiry may trigger some volatility in the latter half of the day.

In other news, Sebi extended the deadline for demat and mutual fund account holders to provide a nomination to their account to June 30, 2024.

Meanwhile, here are the stocks that are likely to see some action on Thursday.

Banks, NBFCs: Shares of Banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are likely to be in focus on Thursday after RBI in its ‘Trend & Progress Report for 2022-23’ stated that the both the financial institutions remained sound and resilient with banks’ gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) at a decade-low.

The report also stated that banks and NBFCs need to strengthen their balance sheet further, improve governance standards, and remain watchful on the rise in unsecured loans.

Azad Engineering: To debut on the bourses today. Grey Market Premium suggests a likely listing gain of over 50 per cent for the stock, following a strong response to its IPO.

Zomato: The Directorate General of GST Intelligence, Pune Zonal Unit, has issued a show cause notice to the company as to why an alleged tax liability of Rs 401.70 crore along with interest and penalty for the period from 29 October 2019 to 31 March 2022 should not be demanded from the company.

Bata India: Has received a show cause notice, from sales tax Anna Salai Assessment division, proposing to levy tax of Rs 60.56 crore and interest thereon.

Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Total Gas: These Adani Group companies unveiled a new partnership, a new order win and a joint venture (JV) completion, in separate announcements on Wednesday.

Adani Energy has entered into a smart meter JV with Esyasoft Holdings's smart metering solutions arm. Further, the company also won a Rs 3,000 crore order for a transmission project in Gujarat.

Kansai Nerolac Paints: To sell Mumbai land, along with building, to Runwal Group for Rs 726 crore.

KPI Green Energy (KPI Energy): Board to meet on December 30 to consider bonus issue / increase in authorised capital / other business.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M): To offload up to 28.06 lakh equity shares, representing up to 0.58 per cent, of the existing issued and paid-up equity share capital of Brainbees Solutions Private Limited (‘Brainbees’) as part of the latter’s Initial Public Offering.

South Indian Bank: To raise up to Rs 1,750 crore by way of issue of equity shares on a right basis.

SBI: Hiked interest rates on retail and bulk deposits up to 50 basis points (bps) across different maturities, effective Wednesday.

Stocks in F&O ban: National Aluminium and RBL Bank are the only two stocks in futures & options ban period on expiry day.