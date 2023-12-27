Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

P-Note investments surge to Rs 1.31 trillion on domestic mkt strength

Before registering a decline in October, investments through P-notes have been increasing continuously since March, following the stable Indian economy against an uncertain global macro backdrop

investments, mutual funds

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 6:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Investments through participatory notes in the Indian capital markets jumped to Rs 1.31 lakh crore by the end of November, bouncing back from a decline in the previous month, owing to the robust performance of the domestic market.
Before registering a decline in October, investments through P-notes have been increasing continuously since March, following the stable Indian economy against an uncertain global macro backdrop.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The latest data includes the value of participatory note investments in Indian equity, debt, and hybrid securities.
Participatory notes (P-notes) are issued by registered foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to overseas investors who wish to be part of the Indian stock market without registering themselves directly. They, however, need to go through a due diligence process.
According to the latest data from markets regulator Sebi, the value of P-note investments in Indian markets -- equity, debt, and hybrid securities -- stood at Rs 1,31,664 crore at the end of November compared to Rs 1,26,320 crore at the end of October.
The growth in P-notes generally aligns with the trend in FPI flows. When there is a global risk to the environment, investment through this route increases, and vice-versa.
Experts said that the decline in US treasury bond yields could have prompted FPIs to turn their focus back to the Indian market for better returns, besides, listing of IPOs would have also brought foreign investors back.
Investment through the route rose to a six-year high of Rs 1,33,284 crore at September-end. This was the highest level since July 2017 -- when investment through the route stood at Rs 1.35 lakh crore.
In comparison, investment through the route was Rs 1.28 lakh crore in August, Rs 1.23 lakh crore in July, Rs 1.13 lakh crore in June, Rs 1.04 lakh crore at May-end, Rs 95,911 crore at April-end, Rs 88,600 crore at March-end, Rs 88,398 crore at February-end and Rs 91,469 crore at January-end.
Of the total Rs 1.31 lakh crore invested through this route till October, Rs 1.23 lakh crore was invested in equities, Rs 8,207 crore in debt, and Rs 392 crore in hybrid securities.

Also Read

Global funds are beginning to pay more attention to India: Chris Wood

Sebi pause on 'total expense ratio' sets off rally in AMC shares

At Rs 1.5 trillion, FPI inflows to India since March 2023 highest globally

As China's reopening euphoria fizzled out, India saw strong FPI flows

FPI inflows hit 11-month high in July, lift benchmarks to fresh highs

Cement shares zoom up to 5%; UltraTech joins Rs 3 trillion market cap-club

Stock of this iron & steel company has zoomed over 90% in 10 days

Inox Wind, JSW Energy: Power stks soar over 100% in 2 months; time to sell?

L&T hits fresh high on EPC order win of Rs 5K-10K crore; zooms 70% in 2023

Credo Brands makes lukewarm debut; lists 1% higher against issue price

In addition, the assets under custody of FPIs rose to Rs 60.8 lakh crore by the end of November, up from Rs 56.8 lakh crore in the previous month.
Meanwhile, FPIs allocated Rs 9,000 crore to Indian equities last month after dumping equities worth Rs 24,548 crore in October and Rs 14,767 crore in September. Apart from equities, they injected a net investment of Rs 14,860 crore into the debt market last month, marking the highest level in six years.
This surge can be attributed to the drop in US treasury bond yields and the robustness of the domestic market.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SEBI Investment Capital markets FPI inflows

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 6:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1UP Police Recruitment 2023Gold Silver Price TodayList Of Cancelled TrainsIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon