Stocks to Watch on Thursday, November 09, 2023: The market seems poised for a marginally positive start to trade on Thursday as crude oil prices softened.

At 07:30 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted at 19,523 as against the spot Nifty close of 19,443 yesterday.

Brent Crude futures were seen trading around $80 per barrel this morning, as against the recent high of $97 per barrel.

Meanwhile, here are the stocks that are likely to see some action on Thursday.

Q2 Results: ABB, Abott India, Adani Ports, Apollo Hospitals, Ashok Leyland, Astrazeneca Pharma, Bajaj Hindusthan, BEML, Bosch, Car Trade, Dish Tv, Engineers India, Finolex Cables, GlaxoSmithkline Pharma, HCC, Ircon International, Jet Airways, National Aluminium, Nitco, Page Industries, Ramco Cements, Sula Vineyards, Suven Pharma and Zee Entertainment are few of the notable companies scheduled to report September quarter earnings today.

Vedanta: The parent firm, Vedanta Resources, is said to be in talks to raise up to $2.5 billion to repay overseas bondholders. The holding company also plans to to sell part of its 63.71 per cent stake in Vedanta to meet any funding requirements.

Adani Ports: Colombo West International Terminal, in which Adani Ports is a 51 per cent stake holder, to get $553 million funding from the US Development Finance Corporation (DFC). Company also scheduled to report earnings today.

Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL): To stop buying diesel from companies like Reliance Industries and Nayara Energy once it completes expansion of its Visakhapatnam refinery in Andhra Pradesh and builds a new one in Rajasthan next financial year, company officials said. READ MORE

Eris Lifesciences: To acquire the nephrology and dermatology business units from Biocon Biologics for Rs 366 crore.

Lupin: Q2FY24 consolidated net profit jumped 3.8-fold to Rs 489.67 crore when compared with Rs 129.73 crore in Q2FY23. Total income rose 21.5 per cent YoY to Rs 5,038.56 crore.

Tata Power: Reported a 6.9 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 876 crore for Q2FY24 as against Rs 819 crore a year ago. Total income grew 12.2 per cent YoY to Rs 15,738 crore.

Raymond: Net profit in Q2FY24 remained flat at Rs 161.16 crore as against Rs 161.95 crore in Q2FY23. Revenue from operations rose 3.9 per cent YoY to Rs 2,253.40 crore.

MCX India: Reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 19.07crore for Q2FY24 as against a net profit of Rs 63.27 crore in Q2FY23. Income from operations, however, grew 29.6 per cent YoY to Rs 165.11 crore.

IFCI: Consolidated net declined 17.4 per cent to Rs 172.76 crore in Q2FY24 as against Rs 209.09 crore in Q2FY23. Total income, however, grew 44 per cent YoY to Rs 612.03 crore.

BHEL: Reported a net loss at Rs 238 crore for Q2FY24, as against a net profit of Rs 12.10 crore in the year-ago period. Total income dipped 2.1 per cent YoY to Rs 5,305.38 crore.

Birla Corporation: Recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 58.37 crore for Q2FY24 as against a net loss of Rs 56.46 crore in Q2FY23. Revenue from the cement business increased 16.2 per cent y-o-y to Rs 2,178.32 crore.

Phoenix Mills: Net profit zoomed 143.6 per cent to Rs 125.94 crore in Q2FY24 as against Rs 51.69 crore in Q2FY23. Total income jumped 65.2 per cent YoY to Rs 205.10 crore.

Brigade Enterprises: Posted a 117 per cent YoY increase in net profit to Rs 112.50 crore for Q2FY24. Total income surged 54.4 per cent from Rs 912.19 crore to Rs 1,407.92 crore.

New India General Insurance: Reported a net loss of Rs 1,999.90 crore for Q2FY24 as against a net profit of Rs 334.53 crore in Q2FY23. Total income declined 4.8 per cent YoY to Rs 9,839.07 crore.

Patanjali Foods: Reported a 126 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 254.50 crore for Q2FY24 as against Rs 112.30 crore in Q2FY23. Revenue dipped 8.1 per cent YoY to Rs 7,821.90 crore.

Stocks in F&O ban today: Delta Corp and GNFC are the two stocks in futures & options ban period on Thursday.