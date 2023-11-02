Apple Watch Series 10 to feature BP monitor, sleep apnea detection features

Apple is reportedly planning to add blood pressure monitoring and sleep apnea detection features on the next-generation Watch Series, which would debut in 2024. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the American tech giant is planning to include a blood pressure sensor technology with the ability to detect hypertension to the 2024 Apple Watch, which would likely feature new design too.





Also Read: Apple brings double tap to Watch 9 and Ultra 2 with watchOS 10.1: Details According to Gurman, the new sensor would let the users know if their blood pressure is trending upward and would offer a journal with information regarding the cause for the anomaly. To avoid potential misdiagnosis, the feature would direct users to consult a doctor or check their blood pressure with a traditional cuff. The report from Gurman also states that a future version of this feature is already in development, which would be capable of providing exact numbers and even diagnose related conditions.

The Watch Series 10 is also reported to have a sleep apnea detection feature, which would use sleep and breathing patterns to diagnose the condition – according to Bloomberg.

In related news, Apple is working on non-invasive blood glucose monitoring technology. The technology would likely use a silicon photonics chip to shine a laser light under the skin to determine the concentration of glucose within the body. Glucose monitoring would be designed similar to the blood pressure monitoring system. It would display if the glucose level is trending and would direct the user to consult a doctor. However, it is unlikely that the Glucose monitoring technology would be ready by 2024 for the Apple Watch Series 10.