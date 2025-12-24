Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 12:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stocks with price-volume breakout: Ajanta Pharma, JBMA, Manappuram Finance

Ajanta Pharma, JBMA Auto and Manappuram Finance have seen strong price action backed by heavy trading volume in Wednesday's trading session.

Rex Cano Mumbai
Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

Ajanta Pharma, JBMA Auto and Manappuram Finance have zoomed up to 11.5 per cent in Wednesday's trading session backed by heavy trading volume at these counters.  Technical charts show that these 3 stocks on December 24, 2025, have witnessed a sharp spike in volume, since a very long time period, ranging from 3 - 9 months.  Here's a look at these 3 stocks on charts. 

Ajanta Pharma

Current Market Price: ₹2,767  Traded volume on NSE: 7.99 lakh shares 
 
    The above chart shows that Ajanta Pharma stock zoomed nearly 6 per cent to an intra-day high of ₹2,824 on Wednesday on the back of its highest traded volume since March 21, 2025.  Further, the stock was seen trading above the higher end of the Bollinger Bands (₹2,731), shows the daily chart. 

JBMA Auto

Current Market Price: ₹638  Traded volume on NSE: 14.34 million shares 
 
 
    JBMA stock zoomed nearly 11.5 per cent to an intra-day high of ₹645 on Wednesday, and was seen quoting above its 200-day moving average after a gap of more than a month. The counter saw trades of around 14.34 million shares, its highest volume since September 15, 2025. 

  Manappuram Finance

Current Market Price: ₹312  Traded volume on NSE: 15.58 million shares 
 
  Manappuram Finance stock soared over 6 per cent to a high of ₹314 in today's trading session. In the process, the stock was seen trading above the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the daily chart, which stood around ₹303.  The counter saw trades of around 15.58 million shares in the first-half of the trading session thus far on Wednesday. It seems on course to surpass the volume of around 17.7 million shares registered on the NSE on August 14, 2025.   

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

