Street Signs: Markets turn skittish, exorcising the ghost of the past, more

State Bank of India (SBI) is set to raise ₹25,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) - the largest QIP ever in the domestic market

Anthem Biosciences, a technology-driven contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), is commanding a 20 per cent grey-market premium (GMP) ahead of its ₹3,395 crore initial public offering — one of the richest GMPs among recent issues

Samie Modak
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 9:59 PM IST

Nifty on thin ice: Tariff chill sends bulls sliding
  The Nifty 50 has slid 2 per cent in a fortnight and looks poised to stay edgy as tariff headlines collide with a subdued start to the earnings season. At the last close of 25,150, the index slipped below its 20-day exponential moving average — a “negative signal that favours further weakness if it holds”, observes Dhupesh Dhameja, derivatives analyst at Samco Securities. Weekly charts, a bearish close, and thinning market breadth echo the gloom, he adds. “The 25,300 floor has flipped to resistance; a decisive break of Friday’s 25,129
