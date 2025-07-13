Street Signs: Markets turn skittish, exorcising the ghost of the past, more

Nifty on thin ice: Tariff chill sends bulls sliding

The Nifty 50 has slid 2 per cent in a fortnight and looks poised to stay edgy as tariff headlines collide with a subdued start to the earnings season. At the last close of 25,150, the index slipped below its 20-day exponential moving average — a “negative signal that favours further weakness if it holds”, observes Dhupesh Dhameja, derivatives analyst at Samco Securities. Weekly charts, a bearish close, and thinning market breadth echo the gloom, he adds. “The 25,300 floor has flipped to resistance; a decisive break of Friday’s 25,129