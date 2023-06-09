Suggest Bear Spread strategy on Bank Nifty for June series: HDFC Securities

Maximum profit: Rs 8,200 if Bank Nifty closes at or below 43,500 on 29 June expiry.

Short term trend of the Bank Nifty turned weak as it has closed below its 5 and 11 day EMA.

We have seen short build up in Bank Nifty Futures, where we have seen 5 per cent rise in Open Interest (Prov) with Bank Nifty falling by 0.63 per cent.