Suven Pharma shares zooms 12% on strong Q3 nos; PAT up 78%, rev 39%

Suven Pharma shares zooms 12% on strong Q3 nos; PAT up 78%, rev 39%

Suven Pharma reported a 78 per cent rise in consolidated net profit during the third quarter to Rs 83.29 crore, as compared to Rs 46.75 crore in Q3FY24

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

Suven Pharma shares zoomed 11.6 per cent in trade on BSE, registering an intraday high at Rs 1,167.25 per share. The stock gained after the company posted good Q3 results. 
 
Around 12:55 PM, Suven Pharma shares were up 8.23 per cent at Rs 1,131.8 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.59 per cent at 76,620.13. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 28,811.66 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 1,359 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at Rs 597 per share.
 
On Wednesday, after market hours, Suven Pharma reported a 78 per cent rise in consolidated net profit during the third quarter to Rs 83.29 crore, as compared to Rs 46.75 crore in Q3FY24. 
 
 
The company's total revenue from operations rose 39.7 per cent to Rs 307.15 crore, compared to Rs 219.82 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for the third quarter stood at Rs 239.6 crore as compared to Rs 112.2 crore a year ago. Ebitda margin for the quarter under view stood at 23.1 per cent against 35.4 per cent a year ago. 

Suven Pharmaceuticals is an Indian pharmaceutical company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic solutions. The company is primarily involved in the development of specialty medicines in areas such as central nervous system (CNS) disorders, including Alzheimer's disease, depression, and anxiety. Suven Pharmaceuticals also offers contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS) to global pharmaceutical companies. 
 
The company’s expertise lies in its strong research pipeline and innovation, with a focus on creating new chemical entities (NCEs). Over the years, Suven has made significant contributions to the pharmaceutical industry and continues to focus on developing drugs for unmet medical needs.
 
In the past one year, Suven Pharma shares have gained 59.4 per cent against Sensex's rise of 6.4 per cent. 

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

