Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 11:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / 360 One Wam rises 5% as board to consider issuance of shares or warrants

360 One Wam rises 5% as board to consider issuance of shares or warrants

The stock was in demand as the company's board to mull the issuance of equity shares or warrants in a meeting on n Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

360 One Wam stock gained 4.7 per cent in Thursday's (April 17, 2025) trade, registering an intraday high at ₹990 per share on BSE. The stock was in demand as company's board to consider the issuance of equity shares or warrants in a meeting on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.
 
Around 11:15 AM, 360 One Wam share price was down 4.52 per cent at ₹987.6 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.03 per cent at 77,064.37. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹38,819.98 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,317.25 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹695 per share. 
 
 
"We wish to inform that the board of directors of the company, at its meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, shall inter alia deliberate upon, consider and evaluate... proposal for issue of equity shares and/or warrants of the company and the issue price thereof, by way of a preferential issue," the exchange filing read. 
 
360 One Wam is an Indian wealth and asset management firm headquartered in Mumbai. The company offers a comprehensive suite of financial services, including wealth and asset management, portfolio management, corporate treasury solutions, and lending. 
 
The company is slated to announce its Q4FY25 results on April 23, 2025. 360 One Wam's board will also consider interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26, along with fundraising by way of issue of non-convertible debt securities of up to ₹250 crore. 
 
"360 One Wam is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, to inter-alia consider and approve the following: a) standalone and consolidated unaudited / audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025; b) declaration of first interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26, to the equity shareholders of the Company; and c) fundraising by way of issue of non-convertible debt securities as defined under Listing Regulations, 2015, of upto Rs. 250 Crores on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches/series," the filing read. 
 
In the past one year, 360 One Wam shares have gained 18 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 6 per cent. 

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat amid volatility; IT, oil drag, financials gain

Jerome Powell

US stocks tumble as Jerome Powell flags risks from Trump's tariff policies

gsk pharma

Trend turns favourable for GlaxoSmithKline Pharma, key levels to track

IDFC FIRST Bank

IDFC First Bank slips 4% after board approves ₹7,500 crore fund raise

Gold Bar

Gold may surge to $3,400 as trade tensions intensify; here's what to do

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty stock market trading Domestic markets Indian stock markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025Stock Market HolidayWipro Q4 ResultsGood Friday Bank Holiday IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon