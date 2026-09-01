Symbiotech, Hy-Tech fly high on mkt debut; Skyways Air disappoints

Symbiotec Pharmalab and Hy-Tech Engineers made strong stock market debuts, while Skyways Air Services ended its session on a muted note. Hy-Tech Engineers gained 42.62 per cent from its issue price of ₹53 to close at ₹75.59, upping its free-float market cap at ₹135.51 crore, according to BSE data. Symbiotec Pharmalab closed at ₹1,095.95, a 10.93 per cent premium over its issue price of ₹988, pushing its free-float market capitalisation to ₹2,193.02 crore at close. Meanwhile, Skyways Air Services disappointed on debut, closing at ₹125.65, an 8.95 per cent below its issue price, bringing its free-float market capitalisation to ₹376.74 crore.

Navi AMC launches index fund tracking Nifty Reits, Realty index

Navi AMC on Tuesday announced the launch of an index fund tracking the Navi Nifty Reits & Realty index. The recently launched index comprises up to 15 constituents drawn from publicly listed Reits and Realty sector stocks. The index currently allocates around 60 per cent to listed Reits and 40 per cent to stocks of real estate companies. The index is maintained and rebalanced quarterly as per the methodology prescribed by NSE Indices.

ESDS SoftwareIPO booked 135.88xon concluding day

The initial public offering (IPO) of ESDS Software Solution received 135.88 times the subscription on the final day of bidding on Tuesday. The IPO received bids for 1,67,85,63,340 shares against 1,23,52,942 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE. The portion for qualified institutional buyers got subscribed 261.51 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors received 192.94 times subscription. The category for retail investors was subscribed 39.64 times. The ESDS Software Solution IPO was subscribed 2.10 times on the first day of bidding on Friday. ESDS Software Solution, an AI-enabled cloud, managed services, data centre infrastructure and software solutions provider, on Thursday raised ₹216 crore from anchor investors.

Priority Jewels IPO subscribed 100.45x on final day

The initial share sale of Priority Jewels received 100.45 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Tuesday. The ₹91.50 crore initial public offering (IPO) attracted bids for 32,16,91,275 shares against 32,02,500 shares on offer, according to NSE data. The category for non-institutional investors garnered 166.49 times subscription. The quota for retail investors was subscribed 106.76 times, and qualified institutional buyers received 39.87 times subscription. The initial share sale of Priority Jewels Ltd received 1.93 times subscription on the first day of bidding on Friday.