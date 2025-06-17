Tanla Platforms up 8% after board approves share buyback worth upto ₹175 cr

Tanla Platforms share buyback: Tanla Platforms share price jumped 7.7 per cent in trade on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹708 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company's board approved a buyback of up to 2 million shares.
At 9:29 AM, Tanla Platforms shares were trading 4.93 per cent higher at ₹689.3 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.20 per cent at 81,635.84. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹9,279.17 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹1,086.05 per share and 52-week low was at ₹409.4 per share.
Tanla share buyback
On Monday, after market hours, Tanla Platforms informed investors that its board has agreed on a buyback offer of up to 2 million shares of face value ₹1, which represents up to 1.49 per cent of the total number shares in the existing total share capital of the company, at a price of ₹875 per share. The offer is worth up to ₹175 crore and is proposed through a “tender offer".
"We wish to inform that the board of directors of the company in its meeting held on June 16, 2025, considered and approved the proposal for buyback of up to 20,00,000 fully paid up equity shares of the Company having a face value of ₹1 (Indian Rupee One Only) representing up to 1.49 per cent of the total number of shares in the existing total paid-up equity share capital of the company, at a price of ₹875 (Indian Rupee Eight Hundred and Seventy Five only) per equity share (“Buyback Offer Price”)," the filing read.
The buyback offer is subject to the approval of the shareholders by way of a special resolution through postal ballot by remote electronic voting only and all other applicable statutory approvals.
Tanla Platforms Q4 results
In its fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, Tanla Platforms reported a 10 per cent decline in net profit of ₹117.3 crore as compared to ₹130.2 crore a year ago. Its revenue for the quarter stood at ₹1,024.4 crore as compared to ₹1,005.5 crore a year ago, up 2 per cent.
About Tanla Platforms
Tanla Platforms is a global leader in Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), pioneering secure and intelligent digital communication solutions. Headquartered in Hyderabad, India, Tanla is trusted by global technology giants such as Google, Meta, and Truecaller. Tanla continues to redefine digital interactions by delivering scalable, secure, and seamless communication experiences to enterprises and their users worldwide.