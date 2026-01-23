Tanla Platforms zooms 13% on posting Q3 results; check details here

Tanla Platforms shares jumped 12.8 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹506. At 10:35 AM, Tanla Platforms’ shares were trading 11.78 per cent higher at ₹501.4. In comparison, the BSE Sensex rose 0.04 per cent to 82,343.3.

The buying on the counter came after the company released its December quarter (Q3FY26) results.

In Q3, Tanla Platform reported a net profit of ₹131.37 crore, as compared to ₹118.51 crore a year ago, up 10.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Its revenue from operations came in at ₹1,121 crore, as against ₹1,000.4 crore a year ago.

The company’s Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at ₹190.5 crore, as against ₹ 163.4 crore, up 16.6 per cent Y-o-Y, due to higher gross profit and partially offset by an increase in costs. Ebitda margins stood at 17 per cent.

Its digital platform revenue grew 6.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹101.6 crore, as against ₹95.5 crore a year ago. Enterprise communications revenue increased 12.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1019.4 crore.

Cash flow from operations was at ₹1,51.2 crore, and free cash flow was at ₹136.8 crore in Q3FY26.

"Q3 marks a milestone, with revenue crossing ₹1,100 Cr for the first time and growth delivered across all key financial metrics. Both business segments continue to perform well. We will remain focused on investing in Wisely.ai to build innovative solutions for telcos and enterprises,” said Uday Reddy, founder, chairman & CEO, Tanla Platforms.

Founded in 1999, Tanla Platforms Limited is an AI-native platform company transforming digital interactions by empowering users and enabling enterprises through its innovative SaaS solutions. With a unique enterprise- and user-centric approach, Tanla drives advancements in data security, privacy, and protection against spam and scams. Tanla has deep partnerships with leading telcos to build trusted and scalable communication ecosystems. Headquartered in Hyderabad, India, Tanla is the preferred partner for over 2,500 enterprises across industries, including global tech leaders like Google, Meta, and Truecaller.