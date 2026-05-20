Tata Communications shares gain 5% on appointing new MD and CEO

Tata Communications shares gained 5 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹1,727.7 per share. However, at 12:16 PM, Tata Communications’ share price pared some gains, but was still up 4.93 per cent at ₹1,725.9 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.14 per cent at 75,097.96.

The stock advanced after the company appointed Ganapathi S. Lakshminarayanan as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for a five-year term beginning May 20, 2026, subject to shareholder approval.

“The board of directors of the company has today approved the appointment of Mr. Ganapathi S. Lakshminarayanan as an Additional Director and as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the Company, for a term of five years from May 20, 2026, to May 19, 2031 (both days inclusive), subject to approval of the shareholders of the company,” the filing read.

The company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that Lakshminarayanan has also been appointed as an Additional Director on the board. His tenure as MD and CEO will run until May 19, 2031.

Lakshminarayanan, also known as Ganesh, was earlier named MD and CEO-designate in January this year. He brings more than three decades of international management experience across multinational corporations, B2B startups, and Indian enterprises.

Before joining Tata Communications, he served as Group Vice President and Managing Director for India and SAARC at ServiceNow, where he led the company’s market growth strategy in the region. Prior to that, he headed the enterprise business divisions at Bharti Airtel, including a stint as CEO of Airtel Business in India.

Lakshminarayanan holds an MBA with high distinction from the Ross School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and Engineering from Guindy Engineering College, where he graduated as a gold medallist.

He has also served on the executive council of NASSCOM and the council of FICCI, and is a founding member of Social Venture Partners Bengaluru.

The company clarified that there are no inter-se relationships between Lakshminarayanan and any member of the board, and that he is not debarred from holding the office of director by the Securities and Exchange Board of India or any other authority.