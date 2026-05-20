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Home / Markets / News / Here's why KDDL shares jumped 20% to hit upper circuit on bourses today

Here's why KDDL shares jumped 20% to hit upper circuit on bourses today

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of ₹8 per equity share (80 per cent) for the financial year ended March 31, 2026

KDDL Share Price

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New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 12:08 PM IST

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KDDL Share Price Today

Shares of KDDL saw strong buying interest on Wednesday, with the stock hitting the upper circuit after a sharp rally in intraday trade. The counter surged 20 per cent to ₹2,626.35 per share on the BSE.
 
So far during the day’s trade, a combined 0.23 million equity shares of KDDL, valued at nearly ₹60 crore, changed hands across the BSE and NSE before trading was halted on the exchanges. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹3,230.22 crore on BSE, as of May 20, 2026. 
 
KDDL stock has also risen nearly 33 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹1,976.25, touched earlier this year on March 30, 2026. 
 

KDDL Q4FY26 results

During Q4FY26, the company’s revenue from operations rose 37 per cent Y-o-Y on a consolidated basis to ₹575 crore, compared with ₹419.6 crore reported in Q4FY25, according to the exchange filing submitted by the company. KDDL's profit after tax (PAT) increased 9.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹34.5 crore in Q4FY26, from ₹31.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
 
The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹95 crore in Q4FY26, reflecting a Y-o-Y increase of 9.4 per cent from the year-ago period.
 
For the full year (FY26), revenue rose 30.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,153.4 crore, compared with ₹1,647.9 crore in FY25, while PAT declined 5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹135.2 crore from ₹142.3 crore in FY25.  At current levels, KDDL’s earnings per share (EPS, trailing twelve months) stood at ₹62.26 on a standalone basis and ₹109.92 on a consolidated basis, while cash earnings per share (CEPS, trailing twelve months) stood at ₹81.97 on a standalone basis and ₹209.44 on a consolidated basis. The price-to-earnings (PE) ratio stood at 42.18 on a standalone basis and 23.89 on a consolidated basis, while return on equity (ROE) and price-to-book (PB) stood at 24.93 and 10.52. The face value of the share stood at ₹10.00.

Dividend announcement

The company’s board has recommended a final dividend of ₹8 per equity share (80 per cent) for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The payout, however, remains subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 12:08 PM IST

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