India vs South Africa ODIs full schedule, squads, live time and streaming

India vs South Africa ODIs full schedule, squads, live time and streaming

The responsibility of leading the team returns to KL Rahul, who last captained India in the 2023 ODI series against South Africa, a contest India won 2-1.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

India’s preparations for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa have taken an unexpected turn, with the BCCI announcing a significantly reshaped squad following the conclusion of the ongoing final Test. The series, beginning on November 30, comes at a time when India are dealing with key injury setbacks at the top of their white-ball setup. 
 
Newly appointed ODI captain Shubman Gill, who was slated to lead the side for the first time in the format, has been ruled out after injuring his neck during the first Test in Kolkata. Vice-captain Shreyas Iyer also continues his recovery from the injury he suffered on India’s tour of Australia, leaving the leadership group temporarily depleted.
 
 
In their absence, the responsibility of leading the team returns to KL Rahul, who last captained India in the 2023 ODI series against South Africa, a contest India won 2–1. Rahul’s calm authority and experience make him a natural fit to guide a side undergoing mid-tour adjustments. The squad also marks the welcome return of Rishabh Pant, who steps back into the ODI setup as vice-captain, adding flair and stability to the middle order. Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad earns a place in the squad, offering fresh energy and depth to India’s top-order options. 
India vs South Africa ODI Series 2025 Schedule
Date Match Venue Teams Start Time (IST)
Sun, Nov 30, 2025 1st ODI Ranchi, JSCA International Stadium Complex India vs South Africa 1:30 PM IST
Wed, Dec 3, 2025 2nd ODI Raipur, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium India vs South Africa 1:30 PM IST
Sat, Dec 6, 2025 3rd ODI Visakhapatnam, ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium India vs South Africa 1:30 PM IST
 
 
India vs South Africa ODI series Venues 

  • Ranchi
  • Rajpur
  • Vishakhapatnam
 
India vs South Africa ODI series Full squads
 
India squad: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (C) (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel
 
South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Prenelan Subrayen.
 
India vs South Africa head-to-head in ODIs 
Total matches: 94
India won: 40
South Africa won: 51
Drawn: 0
No result: 3
 
India vs South Africa ODI series: Live streaming and telecast details
 
When will the India vs South Africa ODI series begin?
The India vs South Africa ODI series will kick off on Friday, November 30, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
 
What are the venues for the India vs South Africa ODI series?
The matches of the India vs South Africa ODI series will be played in Ranchi, Rajpur and Vishakhapatnam respectively.
 
What time will the India vs South Africa ODI series matches begin?
The first match of the India vs South Africa ODI series will start at 1:30 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs South Africa ODI series in India?
The live telecast of the India vs South Africa ODI series will be available on the Star Sports Network for Indian viewers.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa ODI series in India?
The live streaming of the India vs South Africa ODI series will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

