Home / Markets / News / Tata Motors Q1 net down 62%, will the stock follow suit; what charts say?

Tata Motors Net Profit Drop: Technical chart shows that Tata Motors is seen testing the 200-WMA support, a key moving average the stock has broadly held since January 2021.

Tata Motors has commenced construction of its new Rs 9,000 crore plant in Tamil Nadu, which will also manufacture the next generation of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicles. This marks the first time a premium vehicle will be fully manufactured in India
Tata Motors stock can dip another 7%, hint tech charts.

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Tata Motors stock traded with a gain of 2 per cent at ₹647 levels in intra-day trade on Monday as the stock reacted to the Q1 results announced post market hours last Friday. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.1 per cent at 79,940 levels.  The auto maker reported a 62.2 per cent drop in consolidated net profit at ₹4,003 crore for the first quarter of FY26, when compared with ₹10,587 crore reported in the same period a year ago. On a sequential basis, net profit was down 53.2 per cent.  Revenue from operations dipped by 2.5
