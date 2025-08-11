Tata Motors Q1 net down 62%, will the stock follow suit; what charts say?

Tata Motors stock traded with a gain of 2 per cent at ₹647 levels in intra-day trade on Monday as the stock reacted to the Q1 results announced post market hours last Friday. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.1 per cent at 79,940 levels. The auto maker reported a 62.2 per cent drop in consolidated net profit at ₹4,003 crore for the first quarter of FY26, when compared with ₹10,587 crore reported in the same period a year ago. On a sequential basis, net profit was down 53.2 per cent. Revenue from operations dipped by 2.5