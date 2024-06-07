Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

TCS shares gain after launching first Generative AI aggregator platform

The platform, which is a first in its category for the country, will remove barriers for customers to develop and launch business solutions, allowing for real-time experimentation across vendor

The current situation is even poorer than the second quarter of FY15 when the attrition rate had touched 16.2 per cent

TCS shares gain after launching first Generative AI aggregator platform

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 1:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Tata Consultancy soared 2.2 per cent at Rs 3,915 per share on the BSE in Friday’s intraday trade. 

This came after India’s largest information-technology (IT) services player launched TCS AI WisdomNext, a platform that aggregates multiple generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) services into a single interface and enables organisations to rapidly adopt next-gen technologies at scale, lower costs and within regulatory frameworks. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The platform, which is a first in its category for the country, will remove barriers for customers to develop and launch business solutions, allowing for real-time experimentation across vendor, internal, and open-source LLM models, TCS said in an exchange filing on Friday. 

“TCS AI WisdomNext helps our customers take advantage of GenAI to unlock the full potential of their data, drive greater business innovation and efficiency, and gain a competitive edge. We are solving business problems and helping our customers redefine what it means to harness the power of GenAI,” said Siva Ganesan, Head, AI.Cloud Unit, TCS. 

TCS reported a net profit of Rs 12,434 crore, up 9.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Sequentially, profit after tax grew 6 per cent from Rs 11,735 crore. Revenue for the quarter was up 3.5 per cent Y-o-Y at Rs 61,237 crore. On a sequential basis, it was up 1 per cent.

TCS signed one of its highest total contract values (TCV) — $13.2 billion — in the fourth quarter of FY24. For FY24, TCS had an order book of $42.7 billion, the highest ever.

At 12:14 AM, TCS  was trading 1.29 per cent higher at Rs 3901.80 per share on the BSE. By comparison the BSE Sensex climbed up by 1.83 per cent. The stock of the company is presently trading at a price to earnings multiple of 31.82 times with an earning per share of Rs 120.39. 

Topics : Stock Market Buzzing stocks TCS stock Markets Sensex Nifty share market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon