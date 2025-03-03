Monday, March 03, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Teamlease slips 5% as Goldman Sachs sells over 0.2 mn shares via bulk deals

As per National Stock Exchange (NSE) bulk deal data, Goldman Sachs Funds - Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio sold 1,67,802 shares at Rs 1,865 per share and 89,314 shares at Rs 1,960 per share

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

Teamlease Services shares declined 5.2 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intraday low at Rs 1,845 per share. The southward movement in the stock came after Goldman Sachs Funds - Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio sold 2,57,116 shares via bulk deals.
 
Around 12:28 PM, Teamlease shares were down 4.07 per cent at Rs 1,867.1 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.23 per cent at 73,031.19. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 3,130.92 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 3,692.45 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 1,825.25 per share.
 
 
As per National Stock Exchange (NSE) bulk deal data,  Goldman Sachs Funds - Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio sold 1,67,802 shares at Rs 1,865 per share and 89,314 shares at Rs 1,960 per share via bulk deals. As of December 2024, Goldman Sachs Funds - Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio held 2.07 per cent stake in the company, as per BSE shareholding pattern.
 
On the other hand, Nippon India Mutual Fund acquired 2,72,000 shares for Rs 1,865 per share. 
 
In Q3, the company's profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 28.43 crore as compared to Rs 31 crore a year ago. Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,921.27 crore as compared to Rs 2,445.36 crore a year ago.  

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

