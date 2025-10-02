Thursday, October 02, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Tech leads Asia share rally, gold near record high on Fed rate cut bets

Tech leads Asia share rally, gold near record high on Fed rate cut bets

Taiwan's tech-heavy bourse jumped 1.5 per cent, while South Korea's KOSPI shot up 2.8 per cent after chip heavyweights Samsung and Hynix inked partnerships to supply OpenAI data centres

Asian stcks, asian shares, share market

Women holding umbrellas stand in front of a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan June 30, 2025 | REUTERS

Reuters TOKYO
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tech shares rallied on Thursday, driving Asia stock indexes higher, while gold hovered near a record high and the dollar languished as a weak US labour market report bolstered bets for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

The US government shutdown made it a near certainty that crucial monthly payrolls data won't be released on Friday, but overnight the private ADP employment report showed the economy unexpectedly shed jobs in September, with the prior month also revised to a decline.

Even without the benefit of official labour data, the dismal ADP report had traders pricing in quarter-point Fed rate cuts at each of the two remaining policy meetings of the year as almost a done deal.

 

The promise of an easier policy environment helped lift Wall Street to fresh record highs on Wednesday, and the Philadelphia SE semiconductor index climbed more than 2 per cent.

Chip sector shares were prominent in leading Japan's Nikkei to gains of about 0.5 per cent.

Also Read

Asian stocks, Asian stock market

Asian shares rise, gold climbs amid US govt shutdown concerns; crude falls

Asian stcks, asian shares, share market

Asian markets edge higher as investors eye possible US govt shutdown

Asian stcks, asian shares, share market

Asia stocks slide as Trump slaps new pharma tariffs, Fed cut bets recede

Asian market, Asian stocks

Asian stocks pause as month-end flows loom, yen weakens against euro

Asian market, Asian stocks

Asian stocks fall after Powell's remarks, Wall Street overnight losses

Taiwan's tech-heavy bourse jumped 1.5 per cent, while South Korea's KOSPI shot up 2.8 per cent after chip heavyweights Samsung and Hynix inked partnerships to supply OpenAI data centres.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.5 per cent.

The ADP report "suggests the US economy is in almost dire need for further policy support," and as a result, "the markets are discounting a much higher probability of rate cuts in October and December," said Kyle Rodda, an analyst at Capital.com.

Meanwhile, "after some initial jitters, the markets shrugged off the US government shutdown, at least for now," he added.

"Historically, the impact of shutdowns has been trivial," although "the delay of critical economic data could increase uncertainty about the path forward for US monetary policy - and therefore lift volatility," Rodda said.

The government shut down much of its operations on Wednesday as deep partisan divisions prevented Congress and the White House from reaching a funding deal, setting off what could be a long, gruelling standoff.

The combination of Fed easing bets and some shutdown angst pushed gold to a fresh all-time high of $3,895.09 overnight, while also supporting US Treasuries, sending yields sharply lower.

The two-year Treasury yield sank to a two-week low of 3.531 per cent on Thursday in Tokyo trading hours.

Gold paused for breath, last changing hands at around $3,865.

The US dollar index, which tracks the currency against six major peers, languished near the one-week low of 97.459 reached overnight. It last stood at 97.672, slightly down from Wednesday's closing level.

The dollar was little changed at 147.01 yen, following a 1.8 per cent three-day tumble.

The euro rose slightly to $1.1738, and sterling also ticked up to $1.34835.

Oil prices edged higher on prospects of tighter sanctions on Russian crude, looking to snap a three-day losing streak to 16-week lows.

Brent crude futures gained 0.2 per cent to $65.50 a barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2 per cent to $61.92 a barrel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Tata motors

Tata Motors stock may face near-term volatility post demerger: Analystspremium

L&T, larsen and toubro, larsen and toubro

New segments like defence and data centres to drive growth for L&Tpremium

markets, Sensex, nifty

Banking stocks lift Sensex 716 pts, Nifty 225 as markets snap losing run

Foreign portfolio investors, FPIs

FPIs yanked out ₹1.45 trillion from oil, IT, auto over past 12 monthspremium

Petrol, Oil, Diesel, Indian Oil

Diesel demand up 6.3%, petrol 7.5% in September on festive, freight boost

Topics : Asian stocks Asian Shares Asian markets stock market trading stock markets US jobs report

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1 LIVEIndia vs West Indies 1st Test Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEElon Musk NetworthStock Market HolidayNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon