Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 10:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Tega Industries shares drop 4% on plans to buy Molycop in $1.5 billion deal

Tega Industries shares drop 4% on plans to buy Molycop in $1.5 billion deal

Tega Industries fell 4 per cent after the company, along with Apollo funds, entered into a term sheet to acquire Molycop

Tega Industries shares in focus

Tega Industries share fell 4 per cent on Thursday

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Tega Industries fell over 4 per cent on Thursday after the company, in a consortium with funds managed by affiliates of Apollo, entered into a term sheet to acquire Molycop from American Industrial Partners (AIP) at an enterprise value of about $1.5 billion. 
 
The industrial products maker's stock fell as much as 4.05 per cent during the day to ₹1,997.4 per share, the biggest intraday fall since August 6 this year. The stock pared losses to trade 0.15 per cent lower at ₹2,079 apiece, compared to a 0.01 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 9:42 AM. 
 
 
Shares of the company fell for the second straight session and currently trade at 15 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 33 per cent this year, compared to a 5.6 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Tega Industries has a total market capitalisation of ₹13,846.70 crore.  READ STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES LIVE 

Tega Industries, Apollo Funds to buy Molycop 

The Kolkata-based company, in consortium with funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, will acquire Molycop at an enterprise value of about $1.5 billion, the company said in an exchange filing. The transaction is expected to close by December 31 this year. 
 
The acquisition will establish Tega Industries as one of the world’s leading designers and manufacturers of 'critical-to-operate' consumables for certain production steps in the mining, mineral processing and material handling industries with an innovative and differentiated product portfolio, the company said. 

Also Read

Gail India

Nomura initiates 'Buy' on GAIL India stock; sees 29% upside; here's why

Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi rises 8% in 4 days; HDFC Securities upgrades to Add from Reduce

cartrade used car market

JM Financial downgrades CarTrade; stock bleeds 19%, 'Sell' call explained

Photo Credit: www.indocount.com

Faze Three, Indo Count zoom up to 20% on revival of India-US trade talks

asset management companies, AMC stocks outlook, HDFC AMC Q1 results, Nippon India AMC profits, mutual fund industry AUM, SIP inflows record high, AMC earnings growth, ABSL AMC performance, UTI AMC quarterly results, AMC sector stock rally

HDFC Bank, Airtel, HUL: Motilal Oswal picks 10 stocks with up to 24% upside

 
Together, Tega and Molycop reported $1.73 billion (₹15,207 crore) in revenue and ₹217 million (₹1,906 crore) in Ebitda in 2024-25 (FY25). Ebitda stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation. 
 
Once completed, Tega will become the controlling shareholder, with Apollo Funds holding a significant minority equity interest. The consortium will prioritise integration in the first two years and leverage complementary product portfolios to deliver comprehensive mill optimisation solutions. 
 
The combined entity will operate 26 global manufacturing sites, including Molycop’s 13 facilities and three joint ventures. Tega’s strong presence in Europe, West Asia, Africa, and Latin America will be complemented by Molycop’s foothold in the US, Canada, and Australia.

Centrum  Broking on Tega Industries acquisition 

Centrum Broking said that the deal values Molycop at a FY25 enterprise value to Ebitda multiple of 8.6 times. The brokerage noted that Molycop's grinding media business complements Tega's mill liners portfolio and would significantly scale up Tega's presence, with FY25 revenue of ₹16.4 billion for Tega compared to ₹135.2 billion for Molycop. The brokerage retains its positive outlook on the company.
 
The EV/Ebitda multiple assigned to Molycop appears fair and could drive significant value unlocking for Tega through scale and cross-selling opportunities, Centrum said. 
 

More From This Section

markets, Sensex, nifty

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty scalp minor gains; Jupiter Wagons zooms 7%, Adani Power 2%

The Ministry of Power has amended a key regulation, enabling power plants that supply electricity to neighbouring countries to sell their output back in India if they encounter difficulties in the foreign markets. This move comes in the wake of ongoi

Adani Power slips 5% in early trade, recovers later; check all key details

dollar, rupee, rupee vs dollar

Rupee trades weak with US CPI in focus; opens 3 paise lower at 88.13/$

dividend stocks

Looking for dividend? Keep an eye on these 79 stocks today; full list here

asset management companies, AMC stocks outlook, HDFC AMC Q1 results, Nippon India AMC profits, mutual fund industry AUM, SIP inflows record high, AMC earnings growth, ABSL AMC performance, UTI AMC quarterly results, AMC sector stock rally

AMC stocks outperform with up to 57% rally in 6 months; more steam left?

Topics : The Smart Investor Markets Tega Industries Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Korea Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVENepal UpdatesWho is Larry EllisonApple Iphone 17 SeriesGST ReformsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon