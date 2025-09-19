Friday, September 19, 2025 | 10:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Texmaco Rail shares gain 4% on ₹86.85-cr order win from Ultratech Cement

Texmaco Rail shares gain 4% on ₹86.85-cr order win from Ultratech Cement

Texmaco Rail & Engineering shares rose 4 per cent on Monday after securing an order worth ₹86.85 crore from Ultratech Cement

Texmaco shares in focus

Texmaco Rail shares in focus

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd rose nearly 4 per cent on Monday after securing an order worth ₹86.85 crore from Ultratech Cement Ltd. for supplying BCFC Wagons along with a Brake Van. 
 
The company's stock rose as much as 3.67 per cent during the day to ₹153 per share, the biggest intraday rise since September 12 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 2.3 per cent higher at ₹152.3 apiece, compared to a 0.35 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 9:42 AM. 
 
Shares of the company were trading at the highest level since July 30 and currently trade at 5.7 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 21.7 per cent this year, compared to a 7.2 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Texmaco Rail has a total market capitalisation of ₹6,047.93 crore.  
 

Texmaco Rail order win

Texmaco Rail & Engineering secured an order worth ₹86.85 crore from Ultratech Cement Ltd. for the supply of BCFC Wagons along with a Brake Van. The wagons are scheduled to be delivered by March 2026.

Texmaco Rail announced in June that it secured an order worth Rs. 535 crore from Camalco SA. In the same month, it also won a Rs. 44.04 crore order from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation, to be executed within 18 months.

Texmaco Rail Q1 results 

The company posted a sharp drop in consolidated net profit to ₹29.99 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, from ₹59.83 crore in the same period last year.
 
Revenue from operations declined 16.32 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹910.60 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Total expenses fell 13.58 per cent to ₹881.26 crore, with employee costs rising 11.85 per cent to ₹44.64 crore, while other expenses declined 17.12 per cent to ₹30.77 crore.
 
Texmaco Rail & Engineering, a part of the Adventz Group, is among the leading infrastructure engineering companies with a diverse portfolio. The company specialises in manufacturing rolling stock, hydro-mechanical equipment, steel castings, and the construction of rail EPC projects, bridges, and other steel structures.  
 
The company’s offerings span various sectors, including the production of high-capacity freight wagons, metro tracks, and rolling stock components such as loco shells, bogies, and coaches. It also plays a crucial role in the fabrication of steel bridges, flyovers, and hydro-mechanical equipment like gates and hoists for power projects. 
 

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Titagarh Wagons and Texmaco Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 10:03 AM IST

