Euro Pratik Sales IPO allotment: Step-by-step guide to check status online

Investors who have applied for the Euro Pratik Sales IPO can check the share allotment status on the official BSE or NSE websites, or on MUFG Intime India, the registrar for the issue

Euro Pratik Sales IPO

(Photo: Shutterstock)

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 7:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Euro Pratik Sales IPO allotment today: The share allotment of Euro Pratik Sales's initial public offering (Euro Pratik Sales IPO) is likely to be finalised today, September 19.
 
The public offering, valued at around ₹451 crore, received decent demand from investors. Offered at a price band of ₹235–₹237 per share, with a lot size of 235 shares, the issue was subscribed 1.34 times by the end of the subscription period. Among the individual categories, non-institutional investors (NIIs) oversubscribed their category reserved for them by 1.92 times, retail investors at 1.23 times, and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 1.05 times.
 
 
After bidding for the IPO, the next step is the allotment of shares. Investors who have applied for the Euro Pratik Sales IPO can check the share allotment status on the official BSE or NSE websites, or on MUFG Intime India, the registrar for the issue.

How to check Euro Pratik Sales allotment status online on BSE – Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Visit the BSE website

Open your web browser and go to https://www.bseindia.com/

Step 2: Navigate to the Application Status Check

Click on the 'Investors' tab in the top menu bar. From the dropdown menu, select 'IPO' and then 'Application Status Check.'

Alternatively, you can directly access the link:

Step 3: Enter the required information

In the 'Issue Type' field, select 'Equity.' In the 'Company Name' field, type 'Euro Pratik Sales Limited.'
Enter either your PAN number or your application number.

Step 4: Click 'Search'

Once you've filled in the necessary details, click the 'Search' button.

Step 5: View the allotment status

The website will display your allotment status, indicating whether you have been allotted shares or not.
Upon securing the allotment of the IPO, you will receive the credit of equivalent shares in your Demat account.

Check Euro Pratik Sales IPO allotment status online on registrar’s website – Direct link

Investors can check the allotment status of Euro Pratik Sales IPO online by visiting the official website of MUFG Intime India (registrar):
 

Check Euro Pratik Sales IPO allotment status online on NSE

Further, investors can also check the Euro Pratik Sales IPO allotment status on the NSE by visiting:
 

Euro Pratik Sales IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

Sources tracking grey market activity revealed that the company’s unlisted shares were exchanging hands at around ₹248 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of merely ₹1 per share, or 0.40 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.

Euro Pratik Sales IPO listing forecast

Shares of Euro Pratik Sales are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, September 23, 2025. The current grey market trends indicate a lacklustre listing for the company's shares. However, given that the grey markets are not regulated, the GMP should not be considered as the sole indicator for the listing performance.

About Euro Pratik Sales

Euro Pratik Sales Limited specialises in decorative wall panels and laminates, offering over 30 product categories and 3,000 designs. The company operates a vast distribution network across 116 cities in India and exports to countries like Singapore, UAE, and Australia. Euro Pratik Sales focuses on eco-friendly, durable products made from recycled materials, free from harmful heavy metals. Its asset-light business model partners with 36 global manufacturers, ensuring efficient operations.
 

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

