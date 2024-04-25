These 2 sectoral indices are showing weak bias on charts; check key levels

Nifty IT Index

The Nifty IT Index, currently trading at 33,442.55, is exhibiting a range-bound behavior on the charts, with identified boundaries set between 34,050 and 33,150. A decisive move above or below this range could signal the next directional trend for traders to consider. Key support levels are anticipated around 31,875 and 31,600, indicating potential areas where buying interest may emerge to support the index.

On the flip side, resistance levels are expected around 34,300 and 35,300, representing price levels where selling pressure may intensify. Given the range-bound nature of the index, the best trading strategy would be to wait for a breakout above the upper boundary or below the lower boundary of the identified range.

Traders may consider initiating positions or adjusting their strategies based on the direction of the breakout and the confirmation of a sustained move. For traders looking to capitalize on potential breakout opportunities, it's essential to remain vigilant and monitor price action closely. Confirming the breakout with volume expansion and other technical indicators can enhance the reliability of trading signals.

As always, traders should exercise caution, implement proper risk management techniques, and adapt their strategies to evolving market conditions. By staying disciplined and patient, traders can position themselves to capitalize on favorable trading opportunities while minimizing potential risks.

Nifty Auto Index

The Nifty Auto Index, currently trading at 21,896.90, is exhibiting a downward trend on the near-term charts. Given this scenario, the optimal trading strategy would be to adopt a "sell on rise" approach.

Traders should consider initiating sell positions when the index rallies, taking advantage of upward price movements to enter short positions. This strategy aligns with the prevailing bearish sentiment indicated by technical indicators such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD).

A key support level is anticipated around 21000, indicating a potential area where downward momentum could slow or reverse temporarily. Therefore, traders implementing the "sell on rise" strategy may target this support level for profit-taking or consider adjusting their positions accordingly.

To manage risk effectively, it's essential to set a stop-loss order to limit potential losses in case the market moves against the intended direction. For this trading strategy, a stop-loss level of 22100 could be considered, providing a buffer against adverse price movements while allowing room for the trade to develop.

By adhering to this trading approach and staying attuned to price movements and technical signals, traders can position themselves to capitalize on the downward momentum in the Nifty Auto Index while managing risk prudently. As always, it's important to remain disciplined and adapt to changing market conditions to achieve successful outcomes in trading.

Nifty Energy Index

The Nifty Energy Index, currently trading at 39,561.85, is experiencing a downward trend in the near term according to chart analysis. For traders looking to capitalize on this trend, the recommended trading strategy is to "sell on rise."

This strategy suggests that traders should consider selling the index and its constituents when price rallies, taking advantage of upward movements to enter short positions.

Given the bearish sentiment in the near term, this approach aligns with the expectation of continued downward pressure on the index. To manage risk effectively, traders should implement a strict stop-loss order.

In this case, a stop-loss level of 40,100 could be considered, providing a safeguard against potential losses if the market moves against the intended direction. Key support levels are anticipated at 38,000 and 37,500, indicating potential areas where downward momentum may slow or reverse temporarily. Therefore, traders employing the "sell on rise" strategy may target these support levels for profit-taking or adjust their positions accordingly.

By adhering to this trading approach and remaining vigilant for price movements and technical signals, traders can position themselves to profit from the downward trend in the Nifty Energy Index while mitigating risk. As always, it's crucial to stay disciplined and adapt to changing market conditions to achieve successful outcomes in trading.

(Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views expressed are personal).