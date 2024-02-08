Nifty Energy, Pharma: Trading strategies for indices in overbought zone

NIFTY ENERGY INDEX: Caution in Overbought Territory

The Nifty Energy Index currently stands at 38,945.50, showcasing a near-term upward trend on charts. However, a cautionary note is warranted, as the index is trading in an overbought zone.

A trade below 37,968 is identified as a trigger for a potential pullback. Such a scenario would prompt a stop-loss for all bullish positions.

In the event of a pullback, key support levels are charted at 36,715, 35,800, and 35,225. The best trading strategy recommended in this scenario involves selling on rallies or booking profits at the current market price (CMP) or near resistance levels, which are observed at 39,725.

This strategic approach aligns with the recognition of the overbought conditions, ensuring that traders are prepared for potential corrections in the market. Staying vigilant for triggers and keeping a watchful eye on the identified support and resistance levels will be crucial in navigating the near-term dynamics of the Nifty Energy Index.

By adopting a measured and strategic approach, market participants can optimize their trading decisions in response to the evolving trends and potential pullbacks in the energy sector.

Nifty Pharma Index: Profit Booking Strategies

The Nifty Pharma Index, currently positioned at 18,564.85, displays a bullish trend in the short term on charts. However, caution is warranted as a formidable resistance zone is expected between 18,775 and 18,825.

The recent fortnight has witnessed a remarkable rally, propelling the index into an overbought zone. In light of this, a prudent strategy would be to anticipate profit booking on the rise, signaling a potential pullback. The identified support levels at 18,350, 17,735, and 17,500 become crucial markers for fresh buying opportunities amid a pullback.

As of now, the recommended approach is to book profits on upward movements and remain in cash, preparing to capitalize on favorable entry points during the anticipated pullback.

This strategy aligns with the recognition of the index's overbought conditions and positions traders to navigate potential market corrections with strategic precision. In essence, the Nifty Pharma Index presents an opportunity-rich landscape, with a calculated approach focusing on profit booking and strategic re-entry at key support levels.

By staying vigilant to market dynamics and adapting to evolving trends, traders can optimize their positions and make informed decisions in the dynamic pharmaceutical sector.

(Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views expressed are personal).