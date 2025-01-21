Business Standard

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 | 12:29 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / This Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock surges 23% in 3 days; hits new high

This Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock surges 23% in 3 days; hits new high

Mukul Agrawal bought a 1.61% stake in KRN, against nil holding at the end of September quarter, as per the company's December quarter shareholding pattern data

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

KRN Heat Exchanger (KRN) shares hit a new high of Rs 899.50, as they rallied nearly 9 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market. The stock has surpassed its previous high of Rs 876, touched on December 6, 2024. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down nearly 1 per cent at 11:22 AM.
 
In three days, the stock surged 23 per cent after KRN’s recent shareholding pattern revealed that investor Mukul Agrawal bought a 1.6 per cent stake in the company during the October to December quarter.
 
The stock was trading at its highest level since its listing on the exchanges on October 3, 2024. Due to the rally in the company's stocks in the past three days, KRN's market price has zoomed 309 per cent against its issue price of Rs 220 per share.
 
 
According to the December quarter shareholding pattern disclosed by KRN on January 17, 2024, Mukul Mahavir Agrawal has purchased 1 million equity shares, representing 1.61 per cent holding in the company, during the quarter. Mukul Agrawal held nil holding at the end of September quarter, the shareholding data showed.
 
KRN specialises in manufacturing fin and tube-type heat exchangers for the heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigerating (HVAC&R) industry. Using non-ferrous metals like copper and aluminum, KRN produces condenser coils, evaporator units, evaporator coils, header/copper parts, fluid and steam coils, and sheet metal parts. KRN partners with leading industry players like Daikin, Schneider Electric, and Blue Star, while strategically expanding its global reach and enhancing operational efficiency.

Also Read

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Here's why Tata Technologies share was buzzing in trade on January 21

Zomato(Photo: Shutterstock)

Zomato tanks 16% in 2 days post Q3; analysts cut earnings, target estimates

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Tanla Platforms share price gains 8% ahead of Q3FY25 results annoucement

Pharma companies, Pharma

Glenmark Pharma share rises 2% as unit launches blood clotting drug

Bond market, Indian economy, share market, Mumbai

Landmark Cars share price zooms 7% after deal with JSW MG Motor; details

 
Meanwhile, for the September quarter (Q2FY25), KRN had reported healthy earnings with net profit growth of 43 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 12.31 crore. The company’s revenue rose 27.96 per cent YoY, at Rs 91.1 crore against Rs 71.19 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 36.4 per cent YoY to Rs 195.53 crore; and margin improved 124 bps YoY to 21.17 per cent.
 
Rapid industrialisation, urbanisation, and infrastructure development have driven a strong demand for heat exchangers in India driven by real estate construction, manufacturing, warehousing, and transportation sectors, according analysts.
 
The demand for finned tube heat exchangers in India is expected to rise significantly due to the expanding HVAC market. This growth is driven by real estate construction, manufacturing, warehousing, and transportation sectors. The Indian HVAC market, valued at $7.8 billion in 2021, is projected to reach nearly $27.4 billion by 2030.
 
Consequently, the increased production of HVAC equipment will boost the demand for heat exchangers. The annual turnover for finned tube heat exchangers is anticipated to grow from $133 million in 2022 to nearly $277 million by 2029, almost doubling in size, KRN had said in its investor presentation for the September quarter of current financial year (Q2 FY25).
 
The company’s robust financial foundation is complemented by a remarkable customer retention strategy, which includes long-standing relationships with key clients such as Daikin Air-conditioning India Pvt. Ltd. KRN’s proactive strategies to expand its customer base and product offerings position it well to capitalise on the growing global demand for heat exchangers, analyst at KRChoksey Shares and Securities had said in the company's IPO note.
 
The company plans to penetrate new markets, particularly in North America and Europe, while enhancing its existing product line through continuous innovation and customisation. By establishing KRN HVAC Products Pvt. Ltd. for new manufacturing capabilities, KRN aims to diversify its portfolio and reduce reliance on major customers, thereby mitigating risks, the brokerage firm had said.
 
Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company is schedule to meet on Monday, January 27, 2025, to consider its December quarter (Q3 FY25) results.
       

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 750 pts to 76,300; Financials, IT, Auto, Metal, Oil drag

phone making, mobile making, mobile manufacturing, mobile assembly

Mobile, EMS growth fuels Dixon Technologies stellar Q3; analysts up targets

Sitharaman, Budget, Bahi-khata

Analysts rule out pre-budget market rally; Trump, Q3FY25 earnings in focus

Markets, Buy, Sell, Stocks

How to trade in Paytm, Zomato post Q3 results? Charts hint at diverse trend

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Terrible Tuesday! Sensex sinks 849pts; why are stock markets falling today?

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Markets Sensex Nifty S&P BSE Sensex BSE Sensex sensex nifty Nifty50 NSE Nifty Nifty 50 BSE NSE BSE NSE equity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEStock market CrashBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon