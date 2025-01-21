Business Standard

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 | 11:57 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Tanla Platforms share price gains 8% ahead of Q3FY25 results annoucement

Tanla Platforms share price gains 8% ahead of Q3FY25 results annoucement

The software company, in the quarter ended on September 30, 2024, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 130.2 crore as compared to Rs 142.54 crore in the year-ago period

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tanla Platforms shares gained 7.6 per cent in trade on Tuesday (January 21, 2025), logging an intraday high at Rs 711 per cent. The buying in the stock sparked ahead of the company posting its Q3 results.
 
Around 11:32 AM, Tanla Platforms share price was up 1.96 per cent at Rs 673.25 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1.01 per cent at 76,294.93. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 9,063.11 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 1,194.85 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 632.50 per share. 
 

Tanla Platforms Q2 results

The software company, in the quarter ended on September 30, 2024, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 130.2 crore as compared to Rs 142.54 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue for the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,000.7 crore, in comparison to Rs 1,008.6 crore, down 0.78 per cent.
 
The company's total income for the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,011 crore, down 0.38 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), as compared to Rs 1,014.93 crore in the year-ago period. Tanla, as per its exchange filing, added 35 per cent of its new customers on WhatsApp. Its product penetration improved to 2.37 from 2.17 in Q1 FY25 on a larger customer base, driven by the growing adoption of WhatsApp and other new channels. 

Also Read

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Here's why Tata Technologies share was buzzing in trade on January 21

Zomato(Photo: Shutterstock)

Zomato tanks 16% in 2 days post Q3; analysts cut earnings, target estimates

Pharma companies, Pharma

Glenmark Pharma share rises 2% as unit launches blood clotting drug

Bond market, Indian economy, share market, Mumbai

Landmark Cars share price zooms 7% after deal with JSW MG Motor; details

Paytm

Paytm falls 7% on profit booking post Q3 results; up 161% in past 6 months

 
“Amidst the dynamic landscape, we have navigated shifts effectively while building a foundation for sustained growth. With strategic investments in OTT, platform innovation, and investment for future growth, Tanla is positioned to drive impactful industry shifts. We closed another deal with one of the largest banks in India this quarter for Wisely ATP, reinforcing our commitment to secure, innovative digital solutions,” said Uday Reddy, founder, chairman and CEO, of Tanla Platforms.
 
Tanla Platforms is a technology company based in India that specialises in communication solutions and platforms for enterprises. Founded in 1999, it provides a range of services, including cloud communications, messaging solutions, and application programming interfaces (APIs) that facilitate seamless connectivity between businesses and their customers.
 
In the past one year, Tanla Platforms shares have lost 41 per cent against Sensex's rise of 9.5 per cent. 

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts higher at 77,150; FMCG, Health, IT, gain, Financials weigh

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Terrible Tuesday! Sensex sinks 849pts; why are stock markets falling today?

share market stock market trading

AGI Greenpac share price soars 10% after Q3 results; profit jumps 35%

MCX

MCX share price slips 8% despite posting strong Q3 show; revenue up 57%

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Newgen Software slips 10% post Q3 results; stock down 22% in 4 days

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty stock market trading Indian stock exchanges

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEStock market CrashBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon