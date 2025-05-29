Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
This pesticide co's stock fell 10%; hit 52-week low on posting weak Q4

Bharat Rasayan share price slipped 10 per cent after posting 62 per cent decline in Y-o-Y net profit

A farmer sprays pesticides at a mustard field, in Kamrup district of Assam, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Bharat Rasayan share price slumped 9.8 per cent in trade on Thursday, May 27, 2025, hitting a 52-week low at ₹8,807.45 per share on BSE. The stock fell for the second consecutive day, losing nearly 10 per cent. The southward moment in the stock came after the company posted its Q4 results.
 
At 10:37 AM, Bharat Rasayan shares were down 8.15 per cent at ₹8972.95 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.07 per cent at 81,368.41. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹3,813.50 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹14,281.35 per share.
 
 
In the past one year, Bharat Rasayan shares gained 5 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 9 per cent.

Bharat Rasayan Q4 results 2025

The company reported its Q4 results on Wednesday post market hours. In Q4, the company's consolidated net profit for the quarter stood at ₹25.13 crore as compared to ₹67.11 crore, down 62 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
 
Its revenue from operations stood at ₹306.5 crore as against ₹309.62 crore, down 1 per cent. 

In Q3, the company posted a net profit of ₹40.53 crore as compared to ₹15.31 crore a year ago. Its revenue for Q3 stood at ₹256.4 crore as against ₹232.94 crore a year ago.   FOLLOW STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Bharat Rasayan dividend 

The company's board recommended a final dividend of 15 per cent, i.e. 1.50 per share on the fully paid-up equity shares of ₹10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. 

About Bharat Rasayan 

Bharat Rasayan Ltd is an Indian agrochemical company specialising in the manufacture of technical-grade pesticides, intermediates, and formulations. Founded by SN Gupta and Bharat Insecticides, it produces a range of technical-grade pesticides, including Metaphenoxy Benzaldehyde, Fenvalerate, Cypermethrin Ethyl Ester, and Isoproturon. These products serve as raw materials for pesticide formulation units, which use them to enhance plant protection and boost agricultural productivity.
 

First Published: May 29 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

