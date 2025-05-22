Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 11:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / VA Tech Wabag share rallies 10% on healthy Q4 nos; check key details here

VA Tech Wabag share rallies 10% on healthy Q4 nos; check key details here

VA Tech share price surged after the company reported strong results in the March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25).

VA Tech Wabag

VA Tech Wabag

SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

VA Tech share price: VA Tech Wabag (VA Tech) shares were in demand on Thursday, May 22, 2025, with the stock rallying up to 9.93 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,549.65 per share.
 
At 11:07 AM, VA Tech share price continued to trade near day’s high level, up 9.26 per cent at ₹1,540.05. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.89 per cent lower at 80,870.97 level.  Read Stock Market Updates Today LIVE

What is the reason behind this rally?

VA Tech share price surged after the company reported strong results in the March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25). 
 
 
The company’s consolidated revenue from operations surged 15 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,294 crore, while its profit after tax (PAT) rose 20 per cent annually to ₹295.3 crore. The consolidated Ebitda stood at ₹430.2 crore. 
 
In standalone terms, revenue from operations rose 15 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,873.8 crore, while PAT zoomed 15 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,71.3 crore. The standalone Ebitda was ₹402.9 crore.

Also Read

share market stock market trading

Why did Redington share hit all-time high on May 20? Check reasons here

Bharat Electronics

Additional orders worth ₹572-cr pushes Bharat Electronics share 3% higher

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Zen Technologies hit 5% upper circuit on strong Q4 results; PAT up 189%

Ipo listing

Tankup Engineers shares list at 25% premium, surpassing IPO GMP estimates

Paytm

Here is why Paytm shares were buzzing in trade on Tuesday, April 22

 
The company’s order book position is at ₹13,700 crore including framework contracts, which is providing robust revenue visibility.
 
"We are pleased to close another year of strong and profitable growth, driven by our long-term strategy, Wriddhi This success reflects our disciplined execution, customer-centric approach, and commitment to delivering sustainable water solutions across global markets. We are especially proud to have been recognised by Global Water Intelligence as one of the top three global desalination players—a testament to our leadership and the trust placed in us by our clients and partners. Our financial resilience was further reinforced by the upgrade of our long-term credit rating to AA- with a stable outlook, affirming the strength of our balance sheet and prudent financial management,” said Rajiv Mittal, chairman & managing director, VA Tech Wabag.  ALSO READ | ONGC shares slip 2% on posting mixed Q4 nos; PAT down 22% QoQ, Rev up 4% 
“With a robust order book of ₹137 crore and a balanced EPC and O&M portfolio, we have strong revenue visibility and stable cash flows. FY25 also marks our fifth consecutive year of ending net cash positive, highlighting our operational strength and financial discipline. In recognition of this performance, and to commemorate WABAG's centenary, the Board has recommended a dividend of ₹4 per share, subject to shareholder approval As we look ahead, we remain focused on creating long-term value through innovation, sustainable infrastructure, and strategic partnerships that contribute to a water-secure future," Mittal added. 

VA Tech dividend

VA Tech Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend of ₹4 per equity share of face value ₹2 each (200 per cent) for FY25 
 
“The said dividend recommended to the Members of the Company, shall be subject to the approval of the Members at the ensuing 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company,” VA Tech said.   ALSO READ | Smallcap stock hits record high in weak market; rallies 69% thus far in May

About VA Tech

VA Tech is a leading Indian multinational specialising in total water management solutions. The company offers end-to-end services including design, supply, installation, construction, and operation of water and wastewater treatment plants. 
 
Wabag’s expertise spans across drinking water, municipal and industrial wastewater, industrial process water, and desalination systems. 
 
In addition to technical solutions, WABAG also delivers projects under BOOT (Build-Own-Operate-Transfer) and EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) models, making it a full-spectrum player in the water infrastructure space.
 
With a strong focus on sustainability and innovation, WABAG has established a major global footprint, operating in key regions such as India, South East Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America.
 

More From This Section

share market, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex dip 1% tracking Asian declines; Auto, FMCG drag; SMIDs trade lower

Railways

RVNL share price down 2% post Q4 results; ₹1.72 dividend declared

share market stock market trading

These 2 smallcap stocks see Golden Crossover on charts; can rally up to 21%

TIMEX launches analog activity tracker Metropolitan

Smallcap stock hits record high in weak market; rallies 69% thus far in May

foreign exchange reserves, foreign exchange, dollar

Net FDI into India plummets to $0.4 bn in FY25 amid repatriation surge

Topics : buzzing stock BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Indian stock exchanges Indian equities BSE Sensex Nifty50 Share price share market Indian stock markets VA Tech Wabag Va Tech

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBorana Weaves IPOBelrise Industries IPOKerala 12th Result 2025Dividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon