Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 09:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Rupee breaks out of tight range, opens 54 paise stronger at 88.26/$

Rupee breaks out of tight range, opens 54 paise stronger at 88.26/$

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency opened 54 paise higher at 88.26 against the greenback on Wednesday

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency(Photo: Reuters)

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian rupee broke out of its recent range-bound trade near record low levels to open higher on Wednesday, supported by a decline in both dollar and crude oil prices.
 
The domestic currency opened 54 paise higher at 88.26 against the greenback on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg. The currency rose to the 88.03 level, but has fallen 3.16 per cent so far this year, the worst-performing Asian currency. 
 
With equities declining on Tuesday, the Indian rupee was sold off and touched the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) threshold of 88.80, where it remained for most of the day, marking its lowest closing level, Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.
 
   
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net sellers worth ₹1,508.53 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) continued their steady buying trend in recent months.
 
Amid softness in the US dollar, the rupee is expected to open higher at 88.72 and trade in a narrow range of 88.50 to 89.00 through the day, with limited volatility, Bhansali said. "The RBI has been defending the 88.80 level for several sessions, and despite FPI inflows in recent days, the rupee has weakened, with the central bank being the only significant dollar seller."

Also Read

Marzban Irani, LIC Mutual Fund

Money market, PSU debt funds among best bets for investors: Marzban Irani

LG Electronics

LG Electronics India joins Maruti Suzuki in surpassing parent's valuation

initial public offering, IPO

Canara HSBC Life IPO sails through on final day; QIBs step in, GMP flat

stocks brokers, markets, sensex, nifty, stock market

Stock Market Close: Sensex falls 174 pts; Nifty at 25,227, after rising for two days; FMCG, IT drag

initial public offerings, IPO

Midwest IPO: Leading granite player, hidden risks; what you should know

 
The safe-haven demand for the US dollar and gold has kept both assets elevated in recent sessions. Exporters may consider partial hedging at 88.80, while importers are advised to buy on dips, Bhansali said.
 
The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-linked inflation cooled to 0.13 per cent in September from 0.52 per cent in August. The positive rate of inflation in September was primarily due to an increase in prices of food products, manufacturing, non-food articles, non-metallic mineral products, textiles, and transport equipment. India’s retail inflation moderated significantly in September to hit a 99-month low of 1.54 per cent. 
 
The focus now shifts to the upcoming US CPI data, which will play a key role in guiding dollar and rupee movements, Jateen Trivedi, VP research analyst - commodity and currency, LKP Securities, said. "The rupee is expected to trade within a range of 88.45-89.25."
 
The dollar index fell slightly from the previous session as the market anticipated concerns over US-China trade tensions amid the US government shutdown. The measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies was down 0.17 per cent at 98.88.
 
In commodities, crude oil prices extended their fall as the US shutdown continues into the third week. Brent crude price was lower by 0.45 per cent at 62.11 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were lower by 0.43 per cent at 58.46 per barrel, as of 9:05 AM IST.

More From This Section

Cholamandalam Investment and Fin Co share price

Motilal Oswal bullish on Cholamandalam Inv, sees 16% upside; here's why

Stock market LIVE updates

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 250 pts, Nifty atop 25,200; Persistent Systems leaps 6%

ICICI Lombard

ICICI Lombard Q2: Mixed growth, motor weak; health & fire support Buy call

LG Electronics share price

Brokerages bullish on LG Electronics post-listing; targets up to ₹2,050

muhurat trading, markets, samvat 2080

Stocks, gold, IPO, MFs: Experts share tips to build wealth in Samvat 2082

Topics : Markets Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar Brent crude oil currency market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksEternal Q2 Results PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon