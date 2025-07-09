5Paisa Capital share price tanks 6% as Q1FY26 profit falls 42% YoY; details

5Paisa Capital share price: 5Paisa Capital share price was under pressure on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, with the stock dropping up to 5.98 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹391 per share.
At 10:00 AM, 5Paisa Capital share price was trading 3.29 per cent lower at ₹402.20. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.08 per cent lower at 83,649.08 levels.
Why did 5Paisa Capital share price slip in trade today?
5Paisa Capital share price fell after reporting a weak set of results in the first quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26).
The company’s income dropped 24 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹77.8 crore in the June quarter of FY26 (Q1FY26), from ₹102.3 crore in the same quarter last year (Q1FY25).
Profit before tax (PBT) plunged 42 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹15.5 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹26.9 crore in the same quarter last year.
Profit after tax, too, dropped 42 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹11.5 crore, from ₹20.1 crore a year ago.
Total comprehensive income also saw a 43 per cent drop to ₹11.5 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹20.1 crore in the same quarter last year.
However, the sequential performance was far better. For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the company reported a total income of ₹77.8 crore, marking a 9 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) increase from ₹71.4 crore in the previous quarter (Q4FY25). Profit before tax rose 15 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹15.5 crore from ₹13.5 crore in Q4FY25, while profit after tax also increased 15 per cent to ₹11.5 crore from ₹10.1 crore in Q4FY25.
On Q1 show, Gaurav Seth, managing director and CEO, 5paisa Capital said, “Q1FY26 began on a strong note for both investors and the broking industry. Easing global uncertainties and stronger domestic economic indicators led to improved investor sentiment. During the quarter, both the Nifty and Sensex indices posted a significant recovery, rising 16 per cent from their recent lows. Additionally, retail premium turnover volume at the exchange level also improved. These positive developments contributed to a 9 per cent growth (Q-o-Q) in our Income and a 15 per cent growth (Q-o-Q) in profitability.”
"We remain focused on launching new product features, upgrading our technology platforms, and integrating AI to enhance the investing and trading experience. Our continued emphasis on quality customer acquisition and innovation is expected to further accelerate business momentum in the coming quarters," Seth added.
About 5Paisa Capital
5paisa Capital is a digital-first financial services company offering a wide range of investment and trading solutions through its online platforms and mobile apps. Registered with Sebi as a stockbroker, depository participant, and research analyst, and with AMFI as a mutual fund distributor, the company caters primarily to retail investors and active traders seeking low-cost, DIY (Do-It-Yourself) investment services.
Its technology-driven platform enables clients to trade on NSE and BSE, access research-backed advisory services, and avail integrated depository solutions.
With a strong focus on innovation and customer-centric technology, 5paisa has built a robust ecosystem featuring a powerful trading interface, AI-enabled robo-advisory tools, a seamless paperless account opening process, and a feature-rich mobile application.