Turtlemint Fintech Solutions files confidential DRHP with Sebi for IPO

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions files confidential DRHP with Sebi for IPO

The insurance distribution platform has filed a pre-filing DRHP with Sebi and stock exchanges, but clarified that the filing does not necessarily mean an IPO will follow

Fintech companies are tapping into traditional forms of banking products such as fixed deposits (FDs) as they expand their financial services bouquet.

Other Indian firms that have recently opted for the pre-filing IPO process include Tata Capital, Shadowfax, PhysicsWallah, Shiprocket and Swiggy.

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the stock exchanges, according to a newspaper advertisement.
 
“The filing of the pre-filed Draft Red Herring Prospectus shall not necessarily mean that the company will undertake the initial public offering,” the announcement in a business newspaper said.
 
The platform is a technology-driven intermediary linking customers, insurance advisors and insurance companies for the distribution of health, life and motor insurance products. Additionally, it provides access to other financial products, including mutual funds and loans. Turtlemint was founded in 2015 by Dhirendra Mahyavanshi and Anand, who identified the rise of mobile phones and the internet as an opportunity to bring insurance to the masses. The company is backed by private equity firms Peak XV, Nexus Venture Partners, Amansa Capital and Jungle Ventures, among others.
 

The platform has facilitated the distribution of more than 1.6 crore insurance policies across 19,105 pin codes through a network of over 4 lakh point of sales persons (POSPs) during fiscals 2023-2025. It has partnered with more than 42 insurers and over 4.3 lakh trained insurance advisors.
 
Other Indian firms that have recently opted for the pre-filing IPO process include Tata Capital, Shadowfax, PhysicsWallah, Shiprocket and Swiggy.

First Published: Sep 07 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

