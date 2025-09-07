Mcap of 7 top valued firms jumps ₹1 trn; Bajaj Finance, RIL major gainers

Sunday, September 07, 2025 | 11:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and LIC were the winners

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued firms jumped ₹1,06,250.95 crore last week, with Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainers, in line with an optimistic trend in equities.
 
Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 901.11 points, or 1.12 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 314.15 points, or 1.28 per cent.
 
From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and LIC were the winners, while TCS, Infosys and Hindustan Unilever face erosion from their market valuation last week.
 
The valuation of Bajaj Finance surged ₹37,960.96 crore to ₹5,83,451.27 crore.
 
 
Reliance Industries added ₹23,343.51 crore to ₹18,59,767.71 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank jumped ₹17,580.42 crore to ₹14,78,444.32 crore and that of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) climbed ₹15,559.49 crore to ₹5,54,607.42 crore.
 
State Bank of India's mcap rallied by ₹4,246.09 crore to ₹7,44,864.69 crore and that of Bharti Airtel edged higher by ₹4,134.02 crore to ₹10,81,347.25 crore.
 
ICICI Bank's valuation went up by ₹3,426.46 crore to ₹10,01,717.42 crore.
 
However, the market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) tanked by ₹13,007.02 crore to ₹11,02,955.89 crore.
 
The mcap of Infosys eroded by ₹10,427.47 crore to ₹6,00,036.47 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever declined by ₹6,296.91 crore to ₹6,18,694.37 crore.
 
Reliance Industries remained the most-valued firm followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, Bajaj Finance and LIC.
 

First Published: Sep 07 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

