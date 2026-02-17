Dividend stocks: ONGC, Coal India, HAL, 19 others to remain in focus today

Dividend stocks: D-Street investors aiming to pocket some passive income from their holdings can watch shares of D-Street investors aiming to pocket some passive income from their holdings can watch shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Coal India , Oil India, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Bharat Forge , Natco Pharma, and 16 other companies, as they have announced dividend payouts.

According to BSE filings, shares of these 22 companies are scheduled to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, February 18, 2026. The ex-date marks the day a stock begins trading without entitlement to the declared dividend. Investors wishing to receive the payout must hold the shares on or before this date, subject to the record date fixed by each company.

Among the listed companies, Hindustan Aeronautics has announced the highest interim dividend of ₹35 per share, with February 18 as the record date. It is followed by Torrent Pharmaceuticals, which declared an interim dividend of ₹29 per share, and Coal India, which announced ₹5.50 per share, both with the same record date.

Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, February 18, 2026: