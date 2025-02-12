Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 01:39 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / United Breweries rose 4% as Kingfisher volume grows in mid-single-digit

United Breweries rose 4% as Kingfisher volume grows in mid-single-digit

United Breweries Group (UB Group) is an Indian company best known for its flagship brand, Kingfisher

United Breweries kingfisher

United Breweries

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

United Breweries shares gained 3.9 per cent in trade, logging an intraday high at Rs 2,102 per share on BSE. The buying in the stock came a day ahead of Q3 results (February 13, 2025) and after Heineken N.V. reported its 2024 full-year results. United Breweries is a subsidiary of Heineken N.V.. It should be noted that Heinkein results differ from local UBL results, as UBL reporting considers total sales volume (in cases sold) with net revenue per Indian Accounting Standards.
 
Around 1:13 PM, United Breweries' share price was up 2.03 per cent at Rs 2063.55 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.08 per cent at 76,355.59. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 54,561.32 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 2,299.4 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at Rs 1,645.8 per share.
 
 
In a recent filing, United Breweries informed that in India, net revenue (beia) grew in the low-teens with beer volume growth of a high-single-digit. As a market leader, the company continued to expand and develop beer-centric occasions whilst shaping the beer category to unlock the inherent growth.
 
It further said Kingfisher's volume grew in mid-single-digit boosted by increased sponsorship investment including the Indian Premier League for cricket. Kingfisher Ultra and Heineken Silver volumes grew in the mid-thirties, gaining segment market share. The company also launched Amstel Grande to expand its premium offerings.
 
United Breweries Group (UB Group) is an Indian company best known for its flagship brand, Kingfisher. UB Group is involved in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages, particularly beer, and has a significant presence in the Indian market.

Also Read

liquor beer

Beer industry brought in Rs 92,324 cr to GDP in 2023: Brewers association

sin tax

ITC, UB, Delta Corp: Trading strategies for sin stocks ahead of Budget 2025

liquor beer

Heineken's United Breweries decides to resume beer supply to Telangana

United Breweries, beer

United Breweries stock rallies 6% on resumption of beer supply to TGBCL

Alcohol on flight

Globus Spirits zooms 17%; Why are most liquor stocks rising in trade today?

 
The company was founded in 1857 and has grown to become a major player in the global beer industry. It also owns other alcoholic beverage brands and is involved in the production of soft drinks and other beverages.
 
Apart from Kingfisher, some of the other key products under UB Group include Kingfisher Strong, Kingfisher Ultra, and a variety of flavored and non-alcoholic beverages.
 
In the past one year, United Breweries shares have gained 17 per cent against Sensex's rise of 7.3 per cent. 

More From This Section

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 100 pts to 76,400; Nifty at 23,100; Banking, Metal shares gain

Real Estate

Arkade Developers share price rises nearly 8% from lows on new order win

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Why Hindustan Aeronautics share price dipped 5% in trade today? Details

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Here's why HEG share price dropped 4% in trade on February 12; details here

ipo market listing share market

Chandan Healthcare IPO Day 3; check subscription status, GMP, listing date

Topics : United Breweries Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Nifty50 earning Q3 results Heineken

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarkets TodayStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEIndia New Immigration Bill 2025IND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon