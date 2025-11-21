Friday, November 21, 2025 | 02:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Mainboard IPOs take a breather, SME issues to steal spotlight next week

Mainboard IPOs take a breather, SME issues to steal spotlight next week

With limited mainboard activity but several SME offerings, the coming week provides selective opportunities for investors looking to participate in the primary markets

IPO

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IPO Calendar next week:   After a busy week in the Indian primary market, activity is expected to ease in the coming week, from Monday, November 24, to Friday, November 28, 2025. The mainboard IPO platform, which has already seen as many as 92 companies making their D-street debut this year, will not witness any new initial public offerings opening for subscription next week. However, the small and medium enterprises (SME) platform will see the launch of three new offerings. On the mainboard, investors can look forward to the D-street debut of Excelsoft Technologies and Sudeep Pharma.
 
With limited mainboard activity but several SME offerings, the coming week provides selective opportunities for investors looking to participate in the primary markets.
 
 

Mainboard IPO next week

Shares of Excelsoft Technologies and Sudeep Pharma are tentatively scheduled to list on the D-street on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, and Friday, November 28, 2025, respectively. Excelsoft Technologies, which aims to raise ₹500 crore from its public offering, concluded its subscription process recently, and the basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Monday, November 24.  Meanwhile, Sudeep Pharma launched its maiden offering today to raise ₹895 crore from the primary markets. The issue will remain open for subscription till Tuesday, November 25, with allotment likely to be finalised on Wednesday, November 26.
 

SME IPO next week

 
In the SME IPO segment, Gallard Steel is set to list its shares on BSE SME on Wednesday, November 26, 2025. The company’s maiden share sale, through which it seeks to raise ₹37.5 crore, concludes for subscription today.  Investors will also see the launch of three new SME offerings next week, including Mother Nutri Foods, K K Silk Mills, and SSMD Agrotech India. K K Silk Mills is expected to open for subscription on Wednesday, November 26, while SSMD Agrotech India’s issue will be available for subscription starting Tuesday, November 25.
 

More From This Section

gmr, airport, air passengers, air traffic

GMR Airports rallies 15% in 1 month, stock at multi-year high; here's why

Dividend stocks

Dividend stocks: 7 stocks will go ex-date next week; check full list here

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman

Inclusion of REITs in market indices through glide path: Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Groww

Groww snaps two-day loss; will it follow Ola Electric's rollercoaster path?

Gold outlook

Gold outlook: Fed decision to dictate short-term moves in yellow metal

Topics : IPOs SME IPOs Fundraising via IPOs IPO REVIEW IPO listing time IPO market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleSudeep Pharma IPOBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st InstallmentLave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon