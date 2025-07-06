Sunday, July 06, 2025 | 10:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / US-India trade talks, TCS earnings likely to drive markets this week

US-India trade talks, TCS earnings likely to drive markets this week

Q1 earnings from IT major TCS and foreign fund movement would also dictate sentiment at the Dalal Street, experts said

Movement in global oil benchmark Brent crude and the rupee-dollar trend would also be monitored by investors this week. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

Equity investors are up for an eventful trading week ahead as the 90-day suspension period of the reciprocal tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump ends on July 9, analysts said, adding that a positive outcome from the trade negotiations could further lift market sentiment, particularly benefiting trade-sensitive sectors.

Besides, Q1 earnings from IT major TCS and foreign fund movement would also dictate sentiment at the Dalal Street, experts said.

July 9 marks the end of the 90-day suspension period of the Trump tariffs imposed on dozens of countries, including India. An additional import duty of 26 per cent was announced on Indian goods entering the US. 

 

"This week holds significant importance not only for Indian markets but for global equities as well. The most anticipated event is the outcome of the US trade (tariff) deadline on July 9, which could shape global trade dynamics. Investors will also closely monitor the release of the US FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) minutes on the same day," Ajit Mishra SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

Domestically, the spotlight will shift to corporate earnings, with IT major TCS and retail giant Avenue Supermarts among the prominent companies scheduled to report their quarterly results, setting the tone for the Q1 earnings season, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian stock market US India relations US trade deals TCS

First Published: Jul 06 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

