Friday, July 04, 2025
Godavari Biorefineries share price hits 5% upper circuit today; here's why

Godavari Biorefineries share price rose after the company announced that it has been granted a patent in Europe for its novel anticancer molecule.

stock market trading

Godavari Biorefineries Ltd. is one of India’s leading producers of ethanol and a pioneer in the manufacturing of ethanol-based chemicals.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Godavari Biorefineries share price: Godavari Biorefineries share price was in demand on Friday, July 4, 2025, with the scrip hitting 5 per cent upper circuit at ₹258.60 per share. 
 
However, at 10:20 AM, Godavari Biorefineries share price was off highs, but continued to trade higher, up 1.60 per cent at ₹250.25 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat at 83,229.22 levels.
 

Why did Godavari Biorefineries hit 5% upper circuit today?

 
Godavari Biorefineries share price rose after the company announced that it has been granted a patent in Europe for its novel anticancer molecule. 
 
In an exchange filing, Godavari Biorefineries said, “This is to inform you that the Company has been granted a patent in Europe for our novel anticancer molecule. This patent is now validated in Spain, the UK, and as a Unitary Patent.” 
 
 
The patent subject area is “Anti-Cancer Research Segment.” The patent covers a very potent anticancer compound with proven efficacy on cancer and cancer stem cells, the company said.

Godavari Biorefineries Q4 results

 
Godavari Biorefineries reported its financial results for Q4 FY25, showcasing operational resilience despite a slight dip in revenue. 
 
The company posted consolidated revenue from operations of ₹579.5 crore, down from ₹615.2 crore in the same quarter last year. 
 
However, profitability remained robust, with Ebitda at ₹121.7 crore and a healthy margin of 21 per cent, marginally up from the 20.2 per cent Ebitda margin recorded in Q4FY24. 
 
Profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹71.9 crore, reflecting a PAT margin of 12.4 per cent, higher than the 10.6 per cent in the previous year. 
 
On Q4 show, Samir Somaiya, CMD of Godavari Refineries said, “FY25 was a defining year for Godavari Biorefineries, showcasing our agility, disciplined execution, and strategic progress. Our Bio-based Chemicals segment delivered over 2x growth in Ebitda, propelled by our shift toward high-value, sustainable solutions and enhanced operational efficiencies. We also achieved a record cane crushing of 24.65 lakh tonnes for sugar season 2024-25 at our Sameerwadi facility.The restoration of the ethanol blending programme using sugarcane juice enabled us to better utilise our ethanol capacity during the crushing season.” 
 
Somaiya added, “Looking ahead, our 200 KLPD grain/maize distillery is progressing as planned and is expected to be commissioned in Q4 FY26. We are also exploring multi-feedstock options for greater flexibility, while undertaking debottlenecking and expansion initiatives focused on specialty products. FY25 has laid a solid foundation for future growth, and we remain committed to delivering value through innovation, sustainability, and disciplined growth.” 
 

About Godavari Biorefineries 

Godavari Biorefineries Ltd. is one of India’s leading producers of ethanol and a pioneer in the manufacturing of ethanol-based chemicals. 
 
The company boasts a diversified product portfolio that includes bio-based chemicals, sugar, rectified spirits, ethanol, various grades of alcohol, and power. 
 
Notably, it is the only company in India with such an extensive range of bio-based products, including MPO, natural 1,3-butylene glycol, ethyl vinyl ether, and several other specialty chemicals.
 

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

