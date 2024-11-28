Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / US SEC approves first 24-hour stock exchange for round-the-clock trading

US SEC approves first 24-hour stock exchange for round-the-clock trading

Start-up 24 Exchange will initially operate during standard trading hours before extending to a nightly session

US stock market, wall street

Photo: Bloomberg

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved the establishment of a 24-hour stock exchange, marking a significant milestone in global financial markets. The approval, granted on Thursday, November 28, paves the way for round-the-clock trading.
 
The start-up 24 Exchange, backed by Steve Cohen’s Point72 Ventures, received the green light for its two-phase plan. The exchange will initially operate during standard trading hours before extending to nightly sessions. Eventually, it aims to offer continuous trading from Sunday to Thursday after implementing the required market infrastructure, according to The Financial Times.
 

Nonstop trading: opportunities and challenges

 
While assets like Treasuries and major currencies are already traded almost continuously during the week, stocks have lagged due to stringent regulations designed to protect investors and the complexities of trade settlement.
 
 
Proponents of nonstop trading argue that it allows investors to respond quickly to market-moving news outside standard hours. However, critics warn of risks such as reduced trading volumes during off-hours, which could result in less accurate pricing.
 
The demand for continuous trading has surged in recent years, particularly with the rise of retail investors accustomed to the 24/7 cryptocurrency markets. The pandemic accelerated growth in off-exchange overnight trading, with platforms like Robinhood and Interactive Brokers enabling users to trade US stocks beyond traditional hours.
 

Increasing competition for night-time trading

 
The New York Stock Exchange recently filed an application to extend its trading hours to 22 hours daily, signalling growing competition in this space. Unlike alternative trading systems, such as Blue Ocean’s, which operate in “dark pools” with non-public pricing, 24 Exchange plans to establish a “lit” market. This setup ensures that trades and prices are publicly recorded, potentially improving pricing for investors. However, it also raises concerns about unintended price impacts during low-volume hours.
 

Risks in 24x7 trading

 
Experts have raised concerns about potential volatility in overnight trading. Even small-volume trades could disproportionately affect prices, creating risks for institutional investors managing large portfolios.

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 500 pts; Nifty below 24,150; IT shares fall 2%

Mumbai skyline, Market, Peak XV, firms, buildings, real estate, companies, Sequoia Capital

This smallcap real estate stock has zoomed 85% within 2 months

equity trading volumes, share market

PCBL share price rises 4% on allotment of 116 acre land from Andhra govt

solar power, solar energy, green energy, clean energy

Here's why Waaree Renewables hit 5% upper circuit on November 28; details

Mirae Asset Financial Services

Mirae Asset Financial Gourp completes acquisition of Sharekhan

 
The industry body Sifma is reviewing the SEC’s 106-page approval order, having previously recommended a broader analysis of the implications of round-the-clock trading.
 
24 Exchange must now collaborate with competing exchanges to integrate its trading data into the consolidated market tape and finalise operational plans for its overnight session. This approval follows a revised application that addressed concerns from its initial 2023 submission, which had proposed weekend trading as well.
 

A new era in stock trading

 
This initiative represents a transformative shift in stock trading practices, catering to the evolving needs of modern investors. It underscores the growing appeal of continuous trading in global markets, driven by the changing dynamics of investor behaviour and technological advancements.  (With agency inputs)

Also Read

Keith Kellogg

Trump nominates Keith Kellogg as special envoy to Ukraine and Russia

cinema hall. theatre

Mall developers rethinking multiplex spaces as OTT gains and footfall dips

Ajmer Sharif Dargah

Ajmer Dargah Sharif claimed as Shiva temple in new religious site dispute

Hemant Soren

Hemant Soren set to be sworn in as Jharkhand's 14th chief minister today

Delhi smog, Delhi air quality, air pollution

Delhi's air quality shifts from 'very poor' to 'poor' with AQI at 161

Topics : BS Web Reports stock market trading US stock market Trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentCyclone FengalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon