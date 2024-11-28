Business Standard
Home / India News / Hemant Soren set to be sworn in as Jharkhand's 14th chief minister today

Hemant Soren set to be sworn in as Jharkhand's 14th chief minister today

Hemant Soren will take the oath at 4 pm today at Morabadi Ground in Ranchi; JMM to keep six ministerial posts, including CM, Congress to get four, and RJD to secure one in Jharkhand

Hemant Soren

Hemant Soren (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 9:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Hemant Soren is set to be sworn in as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand at a ceremony scheduled for today, November 28, at Morabadi Ground in Ranchi. The event will begin at 4 pm, with Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar administering the oath of office.
 
According to Congress General Secretary and Jharkhand in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Soren will take the oath alone, with the Cabinet expansion planned after the government secures a vote of confidence in the Assembly.
 
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is expected to retain six ministerial positions, including the chief minister’s post. The Congress is likely to secure four positions, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is set to receive one.
 

Key dignitaries to attend the ceremony

Several prominent leaders from the opposition INDIA bloc are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi will be present, along with NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
 
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu are also expected to attend. CPI(ML) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal will join the gathering.
 
Other attendees include Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. Bihar’s Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav will also be present.
 
Soren has invited the public to witness the event and has shared a YouTube link for live streaming. During a site visit on Wednesday, Soren said, “It’s heartening to have such esteemed leaders join us for this important occasion.”

More From This Section

Upendra Dwivedi, Upendra, Dwivedi

Army enhances camaraderie; Kukis, Meiteis work together: General Dwivedi

Jagan Mohan Reddy, Jagan Mohan, Jagan

One dead, nine hospitalised in gas leak at pharma company in Andhra Pradesh

Tarun Chugh, BJP National General secretary

Pali's recognition by PM Modi will boost Ladakh's culture: Tarun Chugh

Uttam Reddy

T'gana min announces Godavari water for reservoirs to boost water supply

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Safety initiatives lead to 70% fall in train accidents since 2014: Vaishnaw

Preparations underway for the event

Extensive preparations have been made for the ceremony, with posters displayed across Ranchi and special security and traffic arrangements in place to ensure smooth proceedings.
 
This will mark Soren’s fourth tenure as chief minister. He recently won the Barhait Assembly seat, defeating BJP’s Gamliyel Hembrom by a margin of 39,791 votes.
 
The JMM-led alliance secured a decisive victory in the state Assembly elections, winning 56 out of 81 seats. Meanwhile, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) managed to win 24 seats.

Also Read

DK Shivakumar

INDIA bloc happy: Shivakumar as he reaches Ranchi for Soren's swearing-in

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren gave his resignation to Governor Santosh Gangwar (right) as he stakes claim to form the new government after winning 56 of the 81 Assembly seats in the Assembly polls, in Ranchi on Sunday PHOTO: PTI

Soren to take CM oath on Thursday, top INDIA bloc leaders to be present

Jharkhand Maoist 'commander' with Rs 15 lakh bounty killed in internal feud

Jharkhand Maoist 'commander' with Rs 15 lakh bounty killed in internal feud

Hemant Soren

Soren meets PM Modi, other leaders; invites them for swearing-in ceremony

Hemant Soren, Hemant

INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul may attend Hemant Soren's oath-taking

Topics : Hemant Soren Rahul Gandhi Jharkhand Assembly Elections Jharkhand mallikarjun kharge BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 9:26 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentCyclone FengalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon