Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Vedanta, Cochin Shipyard, JSPL among five stocks to track on May 14

Vedanta board will consider and approve the first Interim dividend on equity shares, if any, for the FY25, on May 16.

Between December 2020 and February 2021, traders were supposed to maintain at least 25 per cent of the peak margin

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 8:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stocks to watch on May 14: Indian equities may start on an upward trajectory on Tuesday, buoyed by a confluence of global and domestic indicators.

Across Asia, market sentiment is predominantly positive, with investors assessing inflation figures from both India and Japan.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

At 7:59 AM, Japan's Nikkei edged 0.07 per cent higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.18 per cent. Korea's Kospi, meanwhile, surged 0.09 per cent.

In the United States, the Dow Jones concluded with a slight 0.21 percent decrease, while the S&P 500 saw marginal declines. Conversely, the Nasdaq settled 0.29 per cent higher.

Domestically, India’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation dipped to an 11-month low of 4.83 percent in April. This favourable economic indicator is expected to bolster investor confidence further.

Additionally, investor focus remains attuned to the forthcoming Wholesale Price Index (WPI) data and the market performance of various companies including Zomato, Sanofi and DLF following the disclosure of their Q4 results.

Here are the stocks to watch 

Vedanta: The board will consider and approve the first Interim dividend on equity shares, if any, for the FY25, on May 16. The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend, if declared, is fixed as Saturday, May 25, 2024. The company will also approve consider and fundraising by issue of equity shares or any other securities convertible into equity shares or a combination of such securities by way of further public offer, rights issue, American Depository Receipts/Global Depository Receipts/Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds, qualified institutions placement, preferential issue.

JSPL: Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL)’s profit  doubled from a year earlier as input costs declined. Consolidated profit after tax for the steelmaker increased to Rs 933 crore in Q4Fy24, from Rs 466 crore a year ago (Q4FY23). The company’s net revenue fell 1.4 per cent to Rs 13,521 crore on lower steel prices. Its input costs eased nearly 15 per cent to Rs 5,265 crore in the period.

Cochin Shipyard: The company secured an order ranging from Rs 500-1000 crore from a European client for Hybrid SOVs, strengthening its position in the international market.

Coromandel International: The company has upped its stake in drone company Dhaksha. It has invested Rs 150 crore to support research & expansion projects.

RVNL: Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has secured a letter of award (LoA) for an order worth Rs 239 crore from Southern Railway.

Topics : Stock to watch stocks to watch out Stocks to buy Stocks to buy today Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE NSE BSE NSE equity S&P BSE Sensex BSE Sensex NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Nifty50 Indian equities Global stock markets Domestic markets Indian stock exchanges

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2024 | 8:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVECBSE 12th Results 2024 DeclaredCBSE 10th Results 2024 DeclaredBomb Threats in Jaipur SchoolsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon