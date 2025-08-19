Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 12:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vedanta shares rise 2% as board set to consider second interim dividend

Vedanta shares gained over 2 per cent on Tuesday after the company said its board will meet to consider an interim dividend for FY26

Vedanta

Vedanta (Photo: Reuters)

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Vedanta rose over 2 per cent on Tuesday after it announced that its board will meet to consider and approve an interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26). 
 
The Anil Agarwal-owned company's stock rose as much as 2.57 per cent to ₹449.5 per share. However, the stock pared gains to trade 2 per cent higher, compared to a 0.27 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50 as of 11:31 AM. 
 
Shares of the company trade at the highest level since July 25 and have risen 1 per cent so far this year, compared to a 5.3 per cent gain in Nifty50. The company has a market capitalisation of ₹1.75 trillion as per BSE data.  
 

Vedanta to consider interim dividend

Vedanta has said its Board of Directors will meet on Thursday, August 21, 2025, to consider and approve the second interim dividend on equity shares for FY26, if any.

The company has fixed Wednesday, August 27, 2025, as the record date to determine the entitlement of shareholders for the proposed dividend, as per an exchange filing. 

Vedanta Q1 results 

The mining major reported an 11.7 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit to ₹3,185 crore for the June quarter (Q1) of FY26. During the same period last year, the company had reported a net profit of ₹3,606 crore.
 
On a quarterly basis, consolidated net profit fell 8.5 per cent from ₹3,483 crore in Q4 FY25.
 
Consolidated revenue from operations, however, grew by 6.2 per cent to ₹37,434 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹35,239 crore. Quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) revenue fell 6 per cent from ₹39,789 crore, due to weaker pricing and lower volumes, the company said in its exchange filing on Thursday.
 
The company recorded its highest-ever first-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) at ₹10,746 crore, up 5 per cent Y-o-Y.  

Viceroy Research calls Vedanta a 'financial zombie'

The New York-based investigative financial research Viceroy Research alleged and shorted of debt stack of Vedanta Resources last month. The short-seller alleged that the parent of India-listed Vedanta Ltd. "poses a severe, under-appreciated risk to creditors," and "resembles a Ponzi scheme". 
 
The 87-page report, which was released on Wednesday, said its investigation has uncovered material quantitative and qualitative discrepancies in the Vedanta group companies' operations. Bait and switch funding model, inflated asset values, capex fraud and governance failure are some of the discrepancies that the short-seller alleges. 
 
Vedanta Group, however, dismissed the "baseless" report, saying it's a malicious combination of selective misinformation. 

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

