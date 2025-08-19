Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / IOCL shares trade volatile as Q1 misses estimates; Should you sell?

IOCL shares trade volatile as Q1 misses estimates; Should you sell?

IOCL share price: Indian Oil Corp shares were volatile as June-quarter profit nearly doubles but misses estimates

trading

Indian Oil Corp shares opened lower today

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOCL) were volatile on Tuesday, even as the company's net profit in the June quarter of the current financial year nearly doubled, amid a marginal rise in margins. The mixed movement came as the earnings missed the street's estimates. 
 
The oil refinery firm's stock fell as much as 1.07 per cent to ₹138.8 per share, the lowest level since June 23. However, the stock recouped losses to trade 0.33 per cent higher, compared to a 0.16 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50 as of 10:28 AM. 
 
The Indian Oil stock is up currently for the second straight session and has fallen nearly 10 per cent from its July peak. The shares have risen 3.2 per cent so far this year, compared to a 5.3 per cent gain in Nifty50. The company has a market capitalisation of ₹1.9 trillion as per BSE data.    Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here
 

India Oil Corporation Limited Q1 results 

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of ₹6,813.71 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), jumping 93.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹3,528.49 crore in Q1 FY25. However, on a sequential basis, the net profit was down by 16.1 per cent from ₹8,123.64 crore in the previous quarter.
 
Oil major's revenue from operations in Q1 FY26 stood at ₹2.21 trillion, marginally higher by 0.9 per cent from ₹2.19 trillion in Q1 FY25. Sequentially, the revenue remained flat.

Also Read

Karizma XMR, Hero Motocorp

Hero Moto shares surge 20% in August. What's driving the two-wheeler stock?

MSE, Metropolitan Stock Exchange

Q1 results review: How do analysts view Amara Raja Energy post Q1 results

share market

Top stocks to buy today, Aug 19: Analyst bets on Aadhar Housing, Amber Ent

Indian equities, Sensex, Nifty, Trump tariff threat, HDFC Bank, RIL, TCS, market decline, trade tensions, FPI selling, earnings season

Breakout stocks to buy: UNO Minda, DMart, Grasim form bullish patterns

Inox Wind

What to do with Inox Wind post Q1? Brokerages decode stock strategy

 
Indian Oil’s expenses for Q1 FY26 stood at ₹2.14 trillion, down 0.6 per cent from ₹2.16 trillion in Q1 FY25 but up 1.9 per cent sequentially from ₹2.12 trillion in Q4 FY25.  

Analysts on IOCL Q1 earnings

IOCL's June quarter results missed Nuvama Institutional Equities and consensus estimates due to weak refining, petrochemicals, and inventory losses, partly offset by strong marketing margins.
 
Nuvama said IOCL’s peak earnings are behind, citing weak near-term refining margins, LPG under-recoveries, and subdued petrochemical performance. A high capital expenditure cycle is also expected to keep return ratios muted, making the risk-reward unfavourable. The brokerage maintained a 'Reduce'  rating on the stock.
 
Motilal Oswal downgraded the IOCL stock to 'Neutral', set its target price at ₹150 per share as the Q1 results came below its estimates due to higher-than-expected refining inventory losses.
 
The brokerage noted that IOCL is set to commission multiple projects over the next two years, which should drive growth acceleration, the brokerage said.  ALSO READ: Vardhman Textiles, Indo Count, Welspun Living rally up to 9%; here's why 
Antique Stock Broking remained constructive on IOCL, citing healthy auto-fuel margins, a recovery in GRMs, and 18 million tonnes of refining capacity expansion slated for completion over the next 12 months. Antique also highlighted the government’s approval of LPG compensation, which reassures recovery of current and future losses.
 
The brokerage maintained a Buy rating on IOCL but trimmed its target price to ₹195 from ₹200 earlier.
 

More From This Section

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex hold gains; RIL, Bharti Airtel up 2% each; OMCs, media lead

Wind Energy (Photo: Bloomberg)

Inox Wind gains 5% on offloading ₹175 crore worth of stake in its arm

IPO rush, market

Gem Aromatics IPO opens for bidding: GMP up 9%; should you apply or not?

Vikram Solar IPO

Vikram Solar IPO opens: Analysts bet on long-term outlook; should you bid?

Tumkur's textiles sector is facing multiple challenges like labour shortage, falling exports and bureaucratic delays

Vardhman Textiles, Indo Count, Welspun Living rally up to 9%; here's why

Topics : The Smart Investor Markets IOCL Indian Oil Corporation OMCs Q1 results India Inc earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayIndia Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVENEET PG Result TodayQ1 Result TodayBlueStone Jewellery IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon