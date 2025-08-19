All Time Plastics up 6%; why is this newly listed stock in demand?

All Time Plastics share price today: Shares of newly listed plastic consumerware manufacturer All Time Plastics surged 6 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹316.3 on the NSE.
At 12:50 PM, All Time Plastics share price was trading 5 per cent higher at ₹306.1 per share on the NSE. In comparison, NSE Nifty50 was up 0.42 per cent at 24,982.5 levels. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹2,009 crore.
Here's why All Time Plastics stock is rising:
The stock extended gains for the third consecutive session after ace investor Manish Chokhani acquired a stake worth ₹10 crore in the company. According to bulk deal data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Vibhav Manish Chokhani, son of Manish Chokhani, acquired 3.5 lakh shares or 0.53 per cent stake in the company at ₹287.11 per share.
On Thursday, August 14, All Time Plastics debuted on the NSE at ₹311.30 per share, up 13 per cent from its issue price of ₹275 per share. The All Time Plastics had received a strong response from investors with an overall subscription rate of 8.6 times. The demand was led by non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 14 times, followed by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 10.3 times and retail investors at 5.36 times. The portion served for employees was booked 7.8 times.
Ahead of the issue, the company had raised ₹120 crore from anchor investors. It allotted 4.36 million equity shares to 12 funds at ₹275 per share. Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund (MF), Bandhan MF, Edelweiss MF, 360 ONE Equity Opportunity Fund, Nuvama and Gagandeep Credit Capital are among the anchor investors, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website.
All Time Plastics IPO comprised a fresh issue of 10.2 million equity shares worth ₹280 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 4.4 million shares worth ₹120.57 crore. The company plans to utilise the net fresh issue proceeds for prepayment or repayment of debt, purchase of equipment and machinery for the Manekpur facility and general corporate purposes. ALSO READ: Vikram Solar IPO opens: Analysts bet on long-term outlook; should you bid?
About All Time Plastics
All Time Plastics specialises in manufacturing plastic consumerware products for everyday household needs. It primarily produces consumerware for customers to market under their own brand names (i.e., on a business-to-business basis), which is known as white-label manufacturing. However, the company also sells its consumerware products under its proprietary brand name All Time Branded Products. As of March 31, 2025, All Time Plastics had 1,848 stock-keeping units (SKUs) across eight product categories, including Prep Time, Containers, Organisation, Hangers, Meal Time, Cleaning Time, Bath Time, and Junior.