Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

VST Industries zooms 28% in 2 days as Radhakishan Damani, SBI MF hike stake

On Tuesday, January 2, investor Radhakishan Damani has bought 222,935 shares and SBI Mutual Fund acquired 225,000 shares of VST Industries via bulk deals.

Stock market

Photo: Bloomberg

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 10:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of VST Industries hit a nearly four-year high at Rs 4,328, as they rallied 6.5 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade, zooming 28 per cent in past two days in an otherwise weak market after investor Radhakishan Damani and SBI Mutual Fund increased stake in the company via open market.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The stock was trading at its highest level since February 2020. It had hit a record high of Rs 4,848 on January 22, 2020. At 10:15 AM; VST Industries was quoting 1.5 per cent higher at Rs 4,123, as compared to 0.5 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.

On Tuesday, January 2, investor Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani bought 222,935 equity shares representing 1.4 per cent of total equity of VST Industries through open market. According to BSE bulk deal data, Damani purchased shares of VST Industries at an average price of Rs 3,390 per share.

The Avenue Supermarts' promoter through his investment vehicles Derive Trading and Bright Star already holds 30.7 per cent stake in VST Industries.

SBI Mutual Fund (MF) also acquired 225,000 shares of VST Industries, at an average price of Rs 3,390 per share, data shows.

Meanwhile, two mutual funds, HDFC Mutual Fund (200,000 shares) and DSP Mutual Fund (250,000 shares) collectively sold 450,000 shares or 2.9 per cent stake in VST Industries, data shows.

Last month on December 20, 2023, VST Industries said that SBI Mutual Fund, under its various schemes had purchased 116,730 shares representing 0.76 per cent of the company. Post acquisition, SBI Mutual Fund’s stake in VST Industries increased to 5.7 per cent from 4.94 per cent, the company said. SBI Mutual Fund held 4.41 per cent stake in VST Industries at the end of September 2023 quarter, as per the shareholding pattern data.

VST Industries is engaged inter alia in manufacture and trading of Cigarettes, Tobacco and Tobacco products. The company is an associate of British American Tobacco Plc, which holds 32.2 per cent stake in VST Industries.

Also Read

VST Industries freezes in 20% upper circuit as 3% equity changes hands

Radhakishan Damani buys retail chain Health and Glow for Rs 750 crore

VST Tillers soars 14% on pact with US firm to develop electric power tiller

VST Tractors November sales: Total sales drop 19%, tractor sales down 46%

D-Mart's Damani tops list of '200 Self-Made Entrepreneurs Of Millennia'

Adani group shares rally up to 12% ahead of SC judgment on Hindenburg case

Stocks to Watch today, Jan 3: Adani, PNB, YES Bank, MOIL, Shyam Metalics

Nifty likely to be sideways; Nocil, Alkyl Amine top tech calls for Jan 3

Stock Market Live: Sensex dips 400 pts; Nifty IT down 2%, Adani stocks soar

Nifty IT, Nifty Auto: 'Sell on rise' strategy apt amid possible downtrend


HDFC Mutual Fund (6.81 per cent) and DSP Small Cap Fund (2.4 per cent) are among other mutual funds that held more than 2 per cent stake in the VST Industries at the end of September quarter, data shows.

VST is an established player in the cigarette industry with over eight decades of operations. The company is the third-largest player in the domestic market with significant presence in West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.


Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveStock Market Holidays in 2024Train Ticket Booking AppGold Silver Price TodayTruck Drivers' ProtestNew Covid-19 Case UpdatesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon