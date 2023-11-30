D-Mart's Damani tops list of '200 Self-Made Entrepreneurs Of Millennia'

Radhakishan Damani, founder of retail chain D-Mart, leads the list of the 'Top 200 Self-made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2023' it was announced on Thursday.

Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal of Flipkart, Deepinder Goyal of Zomato , Bhavit Sheth and Harish Jain of Dream11, and Sriharsha Majety and Nandan Reddy of Swiggy are other such business leaders in the list that ranked companies founded after 2000. The link is based on value, defined as market capitalisation for listed companies and valuations for those not listed.

Eight of the Top 10 most valuable companies founded in the millennium are startups. About 405 founders of 200 companies feature the list.

“The IDFC FIRST Private Hurun India's Top 200 Self-made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2023 list demonstrates the vibrance of Indian entrepreneurship across age groups, gender, and geography. One-third of the list is aged under 40 and the eldest on the list is 80 years old,” said Anas Rahman Junaid, managing director and chief researcher at Hurun India.

The cumulative value of all the companies in the list is Rs 30 trillion, which is equivalent to the GDP of Denmark, said the report. Only one-fourth of the companies featured in the list are listed on the stock exchanges.

The 200 self-made entrepreneurs came from 23 India cities, led by Bengaluru (129), Mumbai (78) and Gurugram and New Delhi (49). These three cities account for over half of India's Top 200 Self-made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2023.

Zepto’s Kaivalya Vohra, aged 21, is the youngest in the list, followed by Bharatpe’s Shashvat Nakrani, 25, and Zupee’s Dilsher Malhi, 27.

More than 56 per cent of the founders in the list are engineering graduates, 10 are chartered accountants and 7 are doctors.

Falguni Nayar of Nykaa tops the list of women entrepreneurs. Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth and Saumya Singh Rathore of Winzo, both aged 35, are the youngest women in the list.

Financial services and retail led the list with 46 and 30 such companies; healthcare came next with 26 entrants.

“The list showcases the immense talent, innovation, and accomplishments of India's visionary founders, those who are propelling the nation's entrepreneurial ecosystem to new heights,” said Vikas Sharma, head of wealth Management & private banking at IDFC FIRST Bank.

As many as 38 founders in the list graduated from Indian Institute Of Technology Delhi (IIT), the most preferred undergrad college for the 200 entrepreneurs. Delhi was followed by IIT Bombay with 24 and IIT Kharagpur with 20 entrepreneurs. As many as 156 founders of 68 unicorns – a privately held startup valued at over $1 billion – made it to the list.