Friday, March 28, 2025 | 11:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Wall Street dives as fresh data ignites inflation concerns; Dow falls 1.19%

Wall Street dives as fresh data ignites inflation concerns; Dow falls 1.19%

A Commerce Department report showed the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price index rose in line with expectations.

Wall Street

(Photo: Bloomberg)

Reuters
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 11:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Wall Street's primary indexes fell sharply on Friday, as data underscored underlying price pressures, stoking fears that the Trump administration's tariff maneuvers could further exacerbate inflationary trends. 
A Commerce Department report showed the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price index rose in line with expectations.
However, excluding volatile items such as food and energy, the index rose more than expected on an annual basis in the previous month, while consumer spending rebounded after falling in January. 
Adding to the unease, final figures released by the University of Michigan showed consumer sentiment deteriorated further in March. 
Equities have experienced significant declines over the past month, driven by concerns that President Donald Trump's wavering policies might steer the economy towards a period of heightened inflation and tepid growth, potentially complicating the Federal Reserve's monetary policy trajectory. 
 

Also Read

PremiumShridatta Bhandwaldar, Head Equities, Canara Robeco AMC

Earnings growth, reversal in FPI flows crucial to mkt recovery: Bhandwaldar

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex gains 341 pts, Nifty reclaims 22,500 as financial shares rally

PremiumIPO, initial public offering

Street signs: Dow, Sensex paths diverge, new Sebi chief's 1st board meeting

Markets, Economic Survey 2025

Economic Survey 2025 warns of 'meaningful stock market correction' in 2025

US inflation

US prices increases in December amid accelerating consumer spending

"The problem is we don't know the rules and businesses really struggle with that," said Bob Doll, chief executive officer of Crossmark Investments. 
"Part of the economic weakness we're experiencing and likely to see more of is a function of individuals and businesses saying 'I'm not quite sure what tomorrow's going to bring, so I'll just be a little more cautious'." An index tracking rate-sensitive banks fell over 2%. 
Traders continued to expect that the Fed will trim borrowing costs by 25 basis points for the first time this year in July, as reflected in data compiled by LSEG. 
A report noted that policymaker Mary Daly still views two interest-rate cuts this year as a "reasonable" expectation. 
Trump's steadfast commitment to a 25% tariff on auto imports, set to take effect next week, weighed on auto stocks for a second day, with General Motors and Ford falling over 2% each. 
Attention now turns to a fresh round of tariffs the U.S. 
intends to unveil on April 2, with Trump hinting that these measures might diverge from the straightforward tit-for-tat duties previously pledged. 
Simultaneously, a report indicated that the European Union is weighing concessions for Trump following the enactment of reciprocal tariffs. 
At 11:32 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 503.90 points, or 1.19%, to 41,795.80, the S&P 500 lost 79.13 points, or 1.39%, to 5,614.18 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 349.44 points, or 1.96%, to 17,454.59. 
The CBOE volatility index rose 1.63 points to a one-week high. 
Lululemon Athletica was the latest to lower its annual forecasts, citing unpredictability surrounding tariffs. 
Shares of the sportswear maker plunged 14.9%, dragging the consumer discretionary sector down by more than 2.5%. 
On the flip side, bullion miners Harmony Gold and Gold Fields jumped 9% and 6.3%, respectively, on higher gold prices, as investors flocked to safe-haven assets. 
The S&P 500 is facing its first quarterly decline in six quarters, while the tech-centric Nasdaq braces for its most significant quarterly drop in nearly two years. 
UBS Global Wealth Management was the latest brokerage to lower its year-end target for the benchmark index to 6400 from 6600.
 
Investors will also scrutinize speeches by Federal Reserve policymakers Michael Barr and Raphael Bostic later today.
Wolfspeed's shares slumped about 48%, hitting their lowest since 1998, a day after the chipmaker appointed a new CEO amid its struggles to improve its financial position. 
Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 3.14-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 4.07-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P 500 posted seven new 52-week highs and 10 new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 28 new highs and 239 new lows.

More From This Section

PremiumGreen bonds

H1 borrowing calendar: 30-year green bonds likely to see strong demand

SEBI

Sebi includes Green Credit Program under BRSR framework

PremiumBSE, MARKET

BSE stock rises as mkt regulator Sebi works out solution to expiry-day woes

stock market trading

Front running case: Sebi bans 5 from mkts for 1 year, impounds Rs 1.53 cr

The imposition of 25 per cent tariffs on auto and auto parts will affect Japan and Korea the most

Brokerages analyse US tariffs impact on economies, sectors and markets

Topics : US market Wall Street Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 11:07 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsSpinaroo Commercial IPOCSK vs RCB LIVE ScoreWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon