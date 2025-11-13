Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Welspun Living slides 3% as analysts flag US tariffs as near-term overhang

Welspun Living slides 3% as analysts flag US tariffs as near-term overhang

Welspun Living shares fell 3 per cent after it reported a 93 per cent drop in second-quarter profit, with analysts remaining cautious in the near term

Welspun Living share price

retail investors,equity investments,mutual funds,domestic institutional investors,net flows,stock market,Nifty returns,investment strategy

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Welspun Living Ltd. slipped over 3 per cent on Thursday after the company reported a 93 per cent drop in second-quarter profit, with analysts citing US tariffs as a key near-term overhang.
 
The home textiles company's stock fell as much as 3.02 per cent during the day to ₹135.1 per share, the biggest intraday fall since October 31 this year. The stock pared losses to trade 2.5 per cent lower at ₹135.8 apiece, compared to a 0.39 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 1:27 PM. 
 
Shares of the company snapped a four-day decline and currently trade at 1 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 13.5 per cent this year, compared to a 9.2 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Welspun Living has a total market capitalisation of ₹13,001.31 crore. 
 

Welspun Living Q2 results 

Welspun Living posted a 93 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at ₹14.86 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, against a net profit of ₹202.4 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. 
 
Revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at ₹2,440.91 crore as against ₹2,873.09 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. Textile business revenue was at ₹2,322 crore, down 14.4 per cent, while the flooring segment revenue was at ₹181 crore, a drop of 27.4 per cent.

Also Read

IndusInd Bank share price today

IndusInd Bank share price gains 12% in 3 days; stock up 21% from Sept lows

Groww

Groww shares up 53% against issue price in 2 days; market-cap nears ₹1 trn

Info Edge

Buy, sell or hold: What to do with Info Edge (India) stock after Q2 show?

Bikaji Foods share price today

Analysts expect snack maker Bikaji Foods to maintain growth momentum in H2

Vedanta

Vedanta soars 20% in 2 months, hits new high; brokerages see more upside

 
"The global tariff situation continues to weigh on export performance, but we remain confident this is a passing phase," Welspun Group Chairman, BK Goenka, said. "We believe these disruptions are transitional and will ultimately accelerate the shift in global sourcing where India stands to emerge stronger."

Analysts on Welspun Living earnings

JM Financial: Tariffs remain an overhang in the near term, though the long-term growth story remains intact. Ebitda declined about 57 per cent year-on-year, impacted by tariff-related pressures and a 12 per cent sequential rise in other expenses. Margins stayed under pressure due to the lower volume offtake amid continued tariff uncertainty.
 
Key concall takeaways included lower shipments in the second quarter and weaker realisations, as discounts were extended to retailers. The full impact of tariffs is expected to be felt in the coming quarters.
 
Antique Stock Broking: Revenue and Ebitda margin are expected to decline further in the third quarter of FY26, weighed down by weak consumer sentiment in the US and the impact of higher tariffs. The company is implementing cost optimisation measures and diversifying its customer base.
 
However, elevated US tariffs remain a key concern, as the US contributes around 60 per cent of total revenue. Antique has cut its FY26, FY27, and FY28 earnings estimates by 31 per cent, 5 per cent, and 4 per cent, respectively, while maintaining a 'Hold' rating with a revised target price of ₹126 (earlier ₹132).
 

More From This Section

stock market rally, bse, market bull

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty reclaims 26k; Sensex up 400 pts; Bank Nifty hits record; metal, realty lead

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Voda Idea stock hits over 13-month high; zooms 75% in 3 months; here's why

NSE, Markets

Who's in control of India Inc? Mutual Funds thrive as FPIs face 15-yr slump

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Marine Electricals share climbs 8% on securing multiple deals worth ₹175 cr

stock markets, Indian stock market

Axiscades share locks in 5% upper circuit as Q2 profit nearly doubles

Topics : The Smart Investor Markets Welspun Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayRed Fort Blast CaseProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOOneplus 15 India LaunchQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon