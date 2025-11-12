Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 03:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Welspun Living Q2FY26 results: Net profit down 93% at ₹14.86 crore

Welspun Living Q2FY26 results: Net profit down 93% at ₹14.86 crore

Consolidated revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at Rs 2,440.91 crore as against Rs 2,873.09 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal

Textile business revenue was at Rs 2,322 crore, down 14.4 per cent, while flooring segment revenue at Rs 181 crore, a drop of 27.4 per cent

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

Homex textiles major Welspun Living Ltd on Wednesday reported a 93 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 14.86 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, with exports hit by global tariff war.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 202.4 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Welspun Living Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at Rs 2,440.91 crore as against Rs 2,873.09 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, it added.

Textile business revenue was at Rs 2,322 crore, down 14.4 per cent, while flooring segment revenue at Rs 181 crore, a drop of 27.4 per cent.

 

Total expenses in the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,431.84 crore as compared to Rs 2,655.87 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

Commenting on the performance, Welspun Group Chairman, BK Goenka said,"The global tariff situation continues to weigh on export performance, but we remain confident this is a passing phase."  While near-term pressures are evident, he said,"We believe these disruptions are transitional and will ultimately accelerate the shift in global sourcing where India stands to emerge stronger."  On the way forward, Goenka said India's strong macro momentum, rising consumption, and the recent GST rationalisation create a powerful backdrop for medium-term growth.

"At the same time, the progress on key trade agreements, including the India-UK FTA, opens new avenues for expanding our global reach and competitiveness," he added.

The company said its board has approved changes in its management, including appointments of Manish Bansal as President & CFO effective January 1, 2026; Sanjay Verma as President & Head, Manufacturing effective November 12, and Ruchika Arora as President and CEO, Domestic Retail Business for Home Textile & Flooring effective November 12.

Saumil Mehta has resigned as President of Domestic Home Textiles, member of the Senior Management Team, effective close of business hours on December 31, 2025, the company added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

