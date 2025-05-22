Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 01:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / What sparked 13% jump in VRL Logistics share price today? Find out here

What sparked 13% jump in VRL Logistics share price today? Find out here

The rise in VRL Logistics share price came after the company posted strong Q4 results (March quarter).

Indian equity benchmarks, Sensex gain, Nifty 50 index, Reliance Industries stock, FPI inflows India, foreign portfolio investors, market capitalization BSE, Indian stock market rally, Indian stock market growth, Reliance Industries rally, Sensex Nift

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

VRL Logistics share price: VRL Logistics share price zoomed as much as 12.60 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹630.25 per share on Thursday, May 22, 2025.
 
At 1:00 PM, VRL Logistics share price was trading 6.66 per cent at ₹597. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 1.12 per cent lower at 80,686.08 level.

Why did the share price rise?

The rise in VRL Logistics share price came after the company posted strong Q4 results (March quarter).
 
VRL Logistics profit skyrocketed 245 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹74.25 crore in the March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25), from ₹21.54 crore in the March quarter of financial year 2024 (Q4FY24).
 
 
Revenue surged 5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹809.03 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹768.4 crore a year ago (Q4FY24).

Also Read

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

This BSE500 stock zooms 101% in 4 months; hits new peak in weak market

shipping, container, import, export, trade

GRSE share price spikes 7% on winning ₹25,000-cr order from Indian Navy

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL)

Why did ABFRL share price crashed 67% to ₹88 from ₹269 in trade today?

IHH Healthcare makes open offer for Fortis Malar at Rs 60 per share

Fortis Healthcare rallies 9%, nears record high; brokerages see more upside

ONGC

ONGC shares slip 2% on posting mixed Q4 nos; PAT down 22% QoQ, Rev up 4%

 
At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) climbed 73 per cent annually to ₹189.12 crore, from ₹109.15 crore a year ago.
 
Subsequently, Ebitda margin expanded 900 basis points (bps) to 23 per cent  in Q4FY25, from 14 per cent in Q4FY24.

VRL Logistics dividend

The company’s Board has recommended a final dividend at ₹10 per equity share (face value of ₹10 each) for FY25, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company. 
 
“The dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration. The Record date / book closure, as the case may be, would be intimated in due course separately,” VRL Logistics said.

About VRL Logistics

VRL Logistics is a transportation and logistics company offering a diverse portfolio of services, including road transport, bus operations, and air passenger services. 
 
A key player in the domestic logistics market, VRL specialises in both less-than-truckload (LTL) and full truckload (FTL) transportation. 
 
The company also boasts a substantial fleet of self-owned vehicles, enabling reliable and efficient service delivery across the country.
 
The market capitalisation of VRL Logistics is ₹5,241.55 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.

More From This Section

bear market down

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex tumbles nearly 1,000 pts, Nifty at day's low; Nifty Bank down 1%, FMCG 2%

India Inc put on a disappointing show during the second quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25), with earnings posted by most companies falling short of Street expectations.

Refineries to banks: Here are the sectors that topped investments in FY25

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis

Nifty stock alert! BEL, Tata Steel trade in overbought zone; warning sign?

bear market down

Why Sensex fell 869pts, Nifty below 24,550 on May 22? Find out reasons here

ipo market listing share market

Dar Credit IPO Day 2 update: check subscription status, GMP, listing date

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Nifty50 Indian equities BSE Sensex Share price share market VRL logistics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBorana Weaves IPOBelrise Industries IPOKerala 12th Result 2025Dividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon