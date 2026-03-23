While Petronet LNG valuations are attractive, near-term downtrend likely
Petronet LNG (PLNG) gets 8.5 mmtpa of LNG from Qatar (50 per cent of its volume) and PLNG has issued a press release in response to QatarEnergy's notice of force majeure
Devangshu Datta
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The damage caused to Qatar’s Ras Laffan 82 million metric tonnes per annum (mmtpa) facility in the ongoing Iran war has led to a shutdown of gas exports. The facility processes 20 per cent of global LNG supply. Iran’s Pars gas field has also been hit, while the UAE has shut its gas facilities as well.
Topics : LNG West Asia War Conflict Market news energy sector